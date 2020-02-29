Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez takes fourth at State

012319PVER01.JPG

Righetti wrestler Dominic Mendez, seen during a match against Pioneer Valley's Jacob Sechslingoff last year, placed fourth at 106 pounds at the CIF State Wrestling Championships Saturday night in Fresno.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

BAKERSFIELD - Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez settled for fourth place at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Saturday.

No. 2 seed Raymond Lopez of Clovis Buchanan edged the No. 6 Mendez 1-0 in the 106-pound semifinals. Rfali Mantahona of Palm Desert, the No. 4 seed, took a 14-4 decision over Mendez in the third-place match.

Poway's Andre Gonzales ended up winning the 106-pound title with a 4-2 win over Lopez in the final. 

Righetti sophomore Matt Rodriguez finished eighth at 138 pounds.

None of the other area wrestlers notched a top-eight finishes. Nipomo senior Jesse Garza went 2-2 and finished in the top 12 at 195 pounds.

Santa Ynez junior Richie Sandoval, the four seed at 120 pounds, took an upset loss in the quarterfinals Friday. His final placing was unknown at press time.

