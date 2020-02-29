Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez takes fourth at State

BAKERSFIELD - Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez settled for fourth place at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Saturday.
No. 2 seed Raymond Lopez of Clovis Buchanan edged the No. 6 Mendez 1-0 in the 106-pound semifinals. Rfali Mantahona of Palm Desert, the No. 4 seed, took a 14-4 decision over Mendez in the third-place match.
Poway's Andre Gonzales ended up winning the 106-pound title with a 4-2 win over Lopez in the final.
Santa Maria and Bakersfield Ridgeview were in the running for the league title. The Saints were done for the tournament. Wolf Pack wrestlers were in both remaining matches in the two-day tournament at East Bakersfield High School.
Pioneer Valley edged Monache 183-181.5 for the Division 2 championship. Vicente Wilson, with his third-place finish in the heavyweight division, was one of eight Panthers to advance to the sectional Masters Meet, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Fresno Hoover High School, and rack up a lot of points for Pioneer Valley at the two-day Division 2 tournament.
Leading from the first round on, the Saints racked up 215 points to second-place Pioneer Valley’s 181 and won the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Finals at host Nipomo High School handily.
For Cabrillo coach Courtney Monedero, whose daughter Lydia won by fall in the 152-pound championship match, his team's strong showing was a breakthrough in itself.
Righetti wrestler Dominic Mendez, seen during a match against Pioneer Valley's Jacob Sechslingoff last year, placed fourth at 106 pounds at the CIF State Wrestling Championships Saturday night in Fresno.