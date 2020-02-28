Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez stays unbeaten, advances to State semifinals

BAKERSFIELD — Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez moved into the 106-pound semifinals at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Friday.
The sixth-seeded Mendez edged No. 3 Michael Torres of Oakdale 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Mendez will go against second-seeded Raymond Lopez of Clovis Buchanan Saturday in the semifinals.
Mendez was the only unbeaten Central Coast wrestler left in either the boys or girls tournaments at press time.
Fifth-seeded Carter Bailey of Granada upset No. 4 Richie Sandoval, 8-6, in the 120-pound quarterfinals. Top-ranked Alex Ramirez of Rowland pinned No. 9 Matt Rodriguez of Righetti 2:19 into their 138-pound quarterfinal.
Those were the only three Central Coast wrestlers in championship bracket quarterfinals when competition started Friday. Nipomo senior Jesse Garza won two 195-pound consolation matches before losing by fall to Kaden West of Oak Ridge.
All of the other area wrestlers were eliminated earlier.
At press time, Sara Sterner of Morro Bay had advanced to the 121-pound consolation semifinals in the girls tournament. All the other girls area wrestlers had been eliminated.
Softball
Pioneer Valley 10, Cabrillo 0 (5 Inn.)
Amaya Yebra pitched a one-hit shutout, and the Panthers rolled to a cross-section win at Cabrillo.
The Panthers are in the CIF Central Section. The Conquistadores are in the Southern Section.
Pioneer Valley racked up eight hits. Serenity O'Nan doubled for the Panthers and PV catcher Breanna Galaites threw out a runner who was trying to steal second.
Santa Maria 18, Coast Union 0 (5 Inn.)
Carlie Solorio pitched a three-hit shutout as the Saints racked up a non-league win on the road.
Michaela Melena, Adrianna Lopez and Marissa Caro all had two hits for Santa Maria. Alycia Castillo tripled for the Saints.