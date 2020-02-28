Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez stays unbeaten, advances to State semifinals

BAKERSFIELD — Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez moved into the 106-pound semifinals at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Friday.

The sixth-seeded Mendez edged No. 3 Michael Torres of Oakdale 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Mendez will go against second-seeded Raymond Lopez of Clovis Buchanan Saturday in the semifinals.

Mendez was the only unbeaten Central Coast wrestler left in either the boys or girls tournaments at press time.

Fifth-seeded Carter Bailey of Granada upset No. 4 Richie Sandoval, 8-6, in the 120-pound quarterfinals. Top-ranked Alex Ramirez of Rowland pinned No. 9 Matt Rodriguez of Righetti 2:19 into their 138-pound quarterfinal.

Those were the only three Central Coast wrestlers in championship bracket quarterfinals when competition started Friday. Nipomo senior Jesse Garza won two 195-pound consolation matches before losing by fall to Kaden West of Oak Ridge.

All of the other area wrestlers were eliminated earlier.

At press time, Sara Sterner of Morro Bay had advanced to the 121-pound consolation semifinals in the girls tournament. All the other girls area wrestlers had been eliminated.

Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}