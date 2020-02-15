Wrestling: Pioneer Valley takes CIF Central Section Division 2 championship

The Pioneer Valley boys wrestling team edged Porterville Monache 183-181.5 at Madera South High School to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.

"We had a lot of depth," as 10 Panthers earned top-eight finishes and advanced to the sectional Masters Meet that will take place at Fresno Hoover High School next Saturday, Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson said by phone.

"A team effort," Olson said.

The Panthers, who had one finalist, Jacob Velasquez at 128 pounds, got a big assist from the Madera South wrestler in the 154-pound championship match, Olson said.

"Monache had five guys in the finals," said Olson. "The Madera South wrestler pinned the Monache guy in the 154-pound championship match, and that gave us the title."

Velasquez finished second at 128 pounds.

Pioneer Valley got third-place finishes from Giovanni Castaneda at 172 pounds, Juan Orozco at 195, Alejandro Zepeda at 222 and Vicente Wilson at heavyweight.

Pioneer Valley wrestlers Andy Ojeda (134 pounds) and Eric Guerra (152) finished fourth in their respective weight classes. The Panthers' Adrian Salazar finished eighth at 160.