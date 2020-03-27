Wrestling: Dominic Mendez, Mason Garcia grab Mountain League MVP honors; Richard Gonzalez and Justin Burdick take Ocean League awards

Dominic Mendez helped Righetti to another league wrestling championship. Then the sophomore had a big postseason.

Mendez capped his big postseason by finishing fourth at 106 pounds at the CIF State Tournament at Bakersfield. He is the Mountain League's lower weight MVP.

The upper weight MVP is Arroyo Grande senior Mason Garcia. Garcia also qualified for the state tournament, at 197 pounds.

Righetti landed four wrestlers on the All-Mountain League lower weight First Team and four more on the upper weight First Team.

The five lower weight wrestlers are freshman Jeremy Oani at 115 pounds, sophomore Tyson Escobedo at 122, junior Aaron Ibarra at 134, junior Jasun Bautista at 140 and sophomore Matt Rodriguez at 147.

The four upper weight wrestlers are all seniors, Adrian Stout at 184 pounds, John McCormack at 197, Julian Vea at 222 and Josh Brown at 287.

Arroyo Grande freshman Nate Come, at 108 pounds, Paso Robles senior Dylan Maduena, at 128, are on the Mountain League lower weight First Team. Morro Bay sophomore Wesley Wilson, at 152 pounds, Arroyo Grande junior AJ Fragoso, at 154, along with Pioneer Valley senior Eric Vera at 162 pounds and Arroyo Grande junior Zach Clift at 172, are on the upper weight First Team.