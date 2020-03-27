Wrestling: Dominic Mendez, Mason Garcia grab Mountain League MVP honors; Richard Gonzalez and Justin Burdick take Ocean League awards

Dominic Mendez helped Righetti to another league wrestling championship. Then the sophomore had a big postseason.
Mendez capped his big postseason by finishing fourth at 106 pounds at the CIF State Tournament at Bakersfield. He is the Mountain League's lower weight MVP.
The upper weight MVP is Arroyo Grande senior Mason Garcia. Garcia also qualified for the state tournament, at 197 pounds.
Righetti landed four wrestlers on the All-Mountain League lower weight First Team and four more on the upper weight First Team.
The five lower weight wrestlers are freshman Jeremy Oani at 115 pounds, sophomore Tyson Escobedo at 122, junior Aaron Ibarra at 134, junior Jasun Bautista at 140 and sophomore Matt Rodriguez at 147.
BAKERSFIELD - Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez settled for fourth place at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Saturday.
The four upper weight wrestlers are all seniors, Adrian Stout at 184 pounds, John McCormack at 197, Julian Vea at 222 and Josh Brown at 287.
Arroyo Grande freshman Nate Come, at 108 pounds, Paso Robles senior Dylan Maduena, at 128, are on the Mountain League lower weight First Team. Morro Bay sophomore Wesley Wilson, at 152 pounds, Arroyo Grande junior AJ Fragoso, at 154, along with Pioneer Valley senior Eric Vera at 162 pounds and Arroyo Grande junior Zach Clift at 172, are on the upper weight First Team.
Nipomo senior Justin Burdick is the Ocean League upper weight MVP. St. Joseph senior Richard Gonzalez is the lower weight MVP. Atascadero won the league championship.
The All-Mountain League lower weight Second Team includes Pioneer Valley freshman Elijah De La Torre at 108 pounds, Arroyo Grande sophomore Gabriel Rivera at 115, Arroyo Grande sophomore Juan Gomez at 122, Pioneer Valley sophomore Jacob Velasquez at 128, Pioneer Valley senior Andy Ojeda and Paso Robles sophomore Peyton Kilber at 134, Morro Bay sophomore Ryland Offill at 140 and Righetti senior Jayden Zepeda at 154.
The sixth-seeded Mendez edged No. 3 Michael Torres of Oakdale 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Mendez will go against second-seeded Raymond Lopez of Clovis Buchanan Saturday in the semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Second Team upper weight wrestlers include Pioneer Valley senior Adrian Salazar at 154 pounds, Righetti junior Breyden Ruiz at 162, Righetti junior Luke Guerrero at 172, Pioneer Valley junior Kevin Ayala at 184, Pioneer Valley senior Juan Orozco at 197, Pioneer Valley senior Alejandro Zepeda at 222 and Arroyo Grande senior Rivaldo Arellano at 287.
The All-Ocean League First Team Lower Weight wrestlers include St. Joseph freshman Brady Lorenz at 106 pounds, Nipomo junior Francisco Alcantar at 113, Nipomo junior Jonathan Gallardo at 120, San Luis Obispo sophomore Daniel Gonzalez at 126, Atascadero senior Zerek Brown at 132, Santa Maria senior Samuel Benitez at 138 and Gonzalez at 145.
First Team upper weight wrestlers from the Ocean League included Atascadero junior Sam Hall, Atascadero senior Alex Chavez at 160, San Luis Obispo freshman Chance Foster at 170, Burdick at 182, Nipomo senior Jesse Garza and San Luis Obispo senior Ty Evans at 195, St. Joseph senior Jacob Medrano at 220 and St. Joseph senior Roque Meraz at heavyweight.
In order to compete at the Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament at Clovis High School, wrestlers must earn an invitation to do so.
The Ocean League Second Team lower weight wrestlers include Santa Maria junior Valentin Martinez at 106 pounds, San Luis Obispo sophomore Nicolas Pittarelli at 113, Nipomo junior Samuel Riquelme at 120, Nipomo sophomore Nick Milton at 126, Santa Maria senior Juventino Garcia at 132, Cael Cooper at 138 and Santa Maria senior Erik Carrizal at 145.
Upper weight wrestlers include San Luis Obispo junior Ari Maksoudian at 152 pounds, St. Joseph senior Noah Polley at 160, Atascadero sophomore Isaiah Gleason at 170, Atascadero sophomore Vincent Zeruche and Santa Maria senior Nicholas Quang at 182, St. Joseph senior Cesar Vargas at 195, Atascadero junior Carson Brandon at 220 and Atascadero senior Brendan Haydon at heavyweight.
Righetti senior Nick Farris, at 152 pounds, Pioneer Valley senior Vincente Wilson at 287 and Arroyo Grande senior Henry Catalan at 134, earned Mountain League Honorable Mention. Nipomo sophomore Cash Kimball, at 160 pounds, St. Joseph freshman Aiden Martinez at 113 and Santa Maria senior Ramario Avalos at 152, earned Ocean League Honorable Mention.
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 02.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 01.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 03.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 04.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 05.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 06.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 07.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 08.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 09.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 10.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 11.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 12.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 13.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 14.jpg
011520 AG Righetti b wrestling 15.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 08.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 09.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 10.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 11.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 12.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 13.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 14.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 15.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 01.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 02.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 03.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 04.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 05.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 06.jpg
010820 Girls wrestling 07.jpg
121719 Jesse Garza 02.JPG
121719 Jesse Garza 01.JPG
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 01.jpg
101119 Nipomo Homecoming 03.jpg
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 01.jpg
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 20.jpg
101119 Nipomo vs Pioneer Valley 15.jpg
121119 SLO Nipomo wrestling 01.jpg
092019 Nipomo v AG 12.jpg
122918 The Bash at Pioneer Valley 14.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!