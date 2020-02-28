With an assist, Santa Maria girls win first Masters wrestling title

As the two-day CIF Central Section Girls Masters Meet wound down Saturday, the Santa Maria girls found themselves in the same position the Pioneer Valley boys had been in the week before. If the Saints were to win it all, they would need help.
As the Panthers did the week before, the Saints got it.
Santa Maria and Bakersfield Ridgeview were in the running for the league title. The Saints were done for the tournament. Wolf Pack wrestlers were in both remaining matches in the two-day tournament at East Bakersfield High School.
“They lost ‘em both,” Santa Maria co-coach Jose Torres said, and the Saints had their first girls wrestling Masters title. They out-scored the second-place Wolf Pack 107-102.
With Santa Maria needing wins from Clovis West and Selma wrestlers against their Ridgeview counterparts, the Santa Maria wrestlers were riveted to the last two matches, cheering the Clovis West and Selma competitors as they had never cheered wrestlers from another school before, correct?
“Yes,” said Santa Maria senior Mariana Tello who, in her first Masters appearance, finished third at 189 pounds and advanced to the CIF State Tournament.
“Besides, the Clovis West wrestler had nice hair,” Santa Maria Junior Jennifer Lopez said with a grin. Lopez, who was in the Masters last year, also advanced to the state tourney with a fourth-place finish at 137 pounds.
Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace said it's the school's first girls CIF championship since the Saints girls basketball team won a title in 1975.
At the Boys CIF Central Section Division 2 Tournament at Madera South the Saturday before, a Madera South wrestler pinned his top-seeded Porterville Monache opponent in the second round of the 147-pound championship match, the last match of the tournament, to give Pioneer Valley a 183-181.5 win over Monache for the title.
“Oh yeah,” the Saints erupted in celebration when the last match was over just as the Panthers had done the week before, said Torres.
Though Tello and Lopez were the only Santa Maria wrestlers to earn a top-five finish and qualify for the girls state tournament, which take place concurrently with the boys tourney at Mechanics Bank Tournament in Bakersfield through Saturday, “All 13 of our wrestlers at the Masters Meet scored points for us,” said Torres.
Santa Maria lower weights Masters wrestlers included Adriana Sanchez at 101 pounds, Erika Sierra at 106, Isela Velasquez at 113, Natalia Calderon at 118, Destiny Garcia at 123, Araceli Ramirez at 128 and Lopez at 133.
Santa Maria’s upper weights wrestlers included Maria Mendez at 139 pounds, Mercedes Yglesias at 145, Abigail Moore at 160, Karla Hernandez at 170, Tello at 189 and Laura Negrete at 237.
Ridgeview edged Santa Maria for the team title at a tournament Santa Maria hosted early in the season.
“This time we had all our starters,” said Torres.
The titles rolled in for the Saints this year. They won at an area meet, the Central California Athletic Association meet, the regional meet and, finally, at the Masters Meet.
Torres said his wrestlers put in the work “from early July,” and all that labor paid off with a Masters title.
Some Santa Maria wrestlers, such as Tello who plays water polo and will head into her swimming season when the state meet is over, participate in other sports. Others, such as Lopez, participate solely in wrestling.
All, Torres said, “are full-time wrestlers. They take a couple weeks off then they’re right back at it with two-a-days, sometimes three, in the summer.”
Tello and Lopez said the moves that had worked for them all season worked for them at the Masters Meet, the roll for Tello, the double move for Lopez.
As far as the Saints’ team prospects, “We just got more confident as (the Masters Meet) went along,” said Tello.
As good as the Saints had been all year, “The girls wrestled better at the Masters meet than I expected,” said Torres.
A Masters team championship was the payoff.