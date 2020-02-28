With an assist, Santa Maria girls win first Masters wrestling title

Ridgeview edged Santa Maria for the team title at a tournament Santa Maria hosted early in the season.

+4 Pioneer Valley boys, girls take command in city track meet St. Joseph senior Ethan Otremba posted a particularly impressive early-season mark Wednesday, winning the boys shot put with a best of 50 feet, 10 inches, less than a foot off his lifetime best of 51-7.

“This time we had all our starters,” said Torres.

The titles rolled in for the Saints this year. They won at an area meet, the Central California Athletic Association meet, the regional meet and, finally, at the Masters Meet.

Torres said his wrestlers put in the work “from early July,” and all that labor paid off with a Masters title.

Some Santa Maria wrestlers, such as Tello who plays water polo and will head into her swimming season when the state meet is over, participate in other sports. Others, such as Lopez, participate solely in wrestling.

All, Torres said, “are full-time wrestlers. They take a couple weeks off then they’re right back at it with two-a-days, sometimes three, in the summer.”

Tello and Lopez said the moves that had worked for them all season worked for them at the Masters Meet, the roll for Tello, the double move for Lopez.

As far as the Saints’ team prospects, “We just got more confident as (the Masters Meet) went along,” said Tello.