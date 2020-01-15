Warriors dominate Eagles in dual between divisional wrestling champs

"Adrian winning in overtime like that was really big," said Domingues.

Stout took a 5-3 lead against Isaac May in the 186-pound match into the third period, but May tied it up with a two-point reversal to force overtime. Stout got a quick two-point takedown in overtime to win 7-5.

"Adrian winning in overtime and Josh getting a pin in (the 287-pound match ... those two guys getting wins like that really gets us going for a dual match," Domingues said.

Aiden Allen at 128 pounds, Aaron Ibarra at 134 and Jasun Bautista at 140 got the Warriors rolling. Each of them racked up a pin in the first three matches of the evening.

It was 30-0 after Nick Farris, at 147 pounds, and Jaden Zepeda, at 154, each garnered a forfeit win. A.J. Fragoso got the Eagles on the board with a pin just 1:08 into the 162-pound match.

Zach Clyft, with a fall with 29.3 seconds left in the second period of the 174-pound match, and Mason Garcia, with a 7-0 decision at 197, earned the Eagles' other points.

Dominic Mendez, at 117 pounds, and Tyson Ecobedo, at 124, each racked up a pin for Righetti. Jeremy Oani won a 6-2 decision at 108 pounds. Julian Vea won by forfeit at 222 for Righetti's other points.