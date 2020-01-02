Top 10 stories of 2019: Righetti wrestlers winning Valley's first CIF-CS championship comes in at No. 5

"We knew we had a chance," to win a sectional championship, said Mendez to Santa Maria Times sports reporter Kenny Cress after the team won the Division 2 title. "We have a really good team this year."

"We had really good team bonding," said Banduenga.

Righetti assistant coach Todd Noel said, "It wasn't just the guys who won championships who helped us win the championship. Guys who lost once and then (rallied from that to get some wins) played a big part. We had a lot of guys who did that."

Banduenga owns championships from two different sections. He won at the Southern Section Masters meet in the 2017-18 school year.

The top 10 in each weight class advanced to the Central Section Masters Meet that was held Feb. 14-15, 2019, with all of Righetti's upper weights wrestlers, and 11 overall, qualifying for the Masters Meet.

Banduenga, Adan Solis (second at 160 pounds at the sectionals), Ronald Kim (third at 170), John McCormack (fourth at 182), Adrian Stout (third at 195), Julian Vea (sixth at 220) and Josh Brown (third at 285) all moved on.