Top 10 stories of 2019: Righetti wrestlers winning Valley's first CIF-CS championship comes in at No. 5

Heading into the 2018-19 season, Righetti High School’s boys wrestling team was anticipating a great year.
The team has experience and depth and was ready to make a run at both the Mountain League and CIF Central Section championships.
Mission accomplished.
Righetti won the inaugural Mountain team boys wrestling championship and then went out and won a CIF crown.
Righetti’s run to the CIF-CS Division 2 championship ranks as No. 5 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers top 10 sports stories of 2019.
The Warriors’ depth was enough to give the Warriors the first CIF-CS divisional championship for a Santa Maria Valley team since most of the area athletic programs moved there from the Southern Section, effective in the 2018-19 school year.
Eleven of the 14 Righetti wrestlers advanced out of the Division 2 meet, which was held over the weekend of Feb. 9-10 at Shafter High School, to the sectional Masters Meet.
Righetti edged second-place Kingsburg 249 points to 240 with Pioneer Valley coming in third with 207 points.
Righetti freshman Dominic Mendez won the 106-pound championship at the divisional meet. Righetti senior, Benny Banduenga, won at 152 pounds.
"We knew we had a chance," to win a sectional championship, said Mendez to Santa Maria Times sports reporter Kenny Cress after the team won the Division 2 title. "We have a really good team this year."
"We had really good team bonding," said Banduenga.
You have free articles remaining.
Righetti assistant coach Todd Noel said, "It wasn't just the guys who won championships who helped us win the championship. Guys who lost once and then (rallied from that to get some wins) played a big part. We had a lot of guys who did that."
Banduenga owns championships from two different sections. He won at the Southern Section Masters meet in the 2017-18 school year.
The top 10 in each weight class advanced to the Central Section Masters Meet that was held Feb. 14-15, 2019, with all of Righetti's upper weights wrestlers, and 11 overall, qualifying for the Masters Meet.
Banduenga, Adan Solis (second at 160 pounds at the sectionals), Ronald Kim (third at 170), John McCormack (fourth at 182), Adrian Stout (third at 195), Julian Vea (sixth at 220) and Josh Brown (third at 285) all moved on.
Righetti lower weights wrestlers who advanced included Mendez, Aaron Ibarra (fourth at 126 pounds at the sectional meet), Jasun Bautista (fourth at 138 pounds) and Matthew Rodriguez (sixth at 145). Noel said an injury hampered Rodriguez at the sectional meet, but that he would be ready for the Masters meet.
Banduenga said the sectional meet "was definitely harder this year. There were a lot of good wrestlers there."
The Warriors then placed ninth at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet at Lemoore High.
Three Warriors finished in the top 10 in their weight classes, advancing to state championships. Two of them were freshmen.
Righetti finished with 81.5 points at the Masters Meet, just one behind eight-place Kingsburg (82.5). Buchanan won the Masters Meet with 307 total points.
Righetti's Dominic Mendez took third place in the 106-pound class. Mendez lost to Buchanan's Jack Gioffre 12-3 in the semifinals, and then beat Corcoran's Jonah Hernandez 7-1 in the consolation semifinals, ultimately topping Clovis North's Noah Arsitio in the third-place match.
Mendez came into the Masters Meet seeded third after winning the D2 title.
Righetti's Banduenga advanced to the semifinals at the Masters Meet, eventually settling for sixth place.
Banduenga lost to eventual champ Jace Lachau, from Selma, via a fall in the semifinals of the 154-pound class. Banduenga then lost in the consolation semis and in the fifth-place match.
Sports writer Kenny Cress contributed to this report.