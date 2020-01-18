Sophomores Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez earn the right to wrestle among the elite

In order to compete at the Doc Buchanan Invitational wrestling tournament at Clovis High School, wrestlers must earn an invitation to do so.
Righetti sophomores Dominic Mendez and Matt Rodriguez earned an invitation to do so for the second straight year.
And this time, Mendez wrestled his way to a spot on the medals podium. Mendez finished seventh at 108 pounds in the prestigious tournament that took place earlier this month. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class at the Doc Buchanan event medaled.
"Getting on the podium there was a big boost for me for the rest of the season," said Mendez.
"Some of the best kids in the state, some of the best kids in the country, wrestled there."
Though Rodriguez didn't medal at the Doc Buchanan Tournament, he said he got valuable experience there.
"I saw a lot of the top guys in the state there," said Rodriguez.
Mendez had a recent fifth-place statewide ranking in the 108-pound class. Not long before the Doc Buchanan event, Mendez and his teammates wrestled at another prestigious event tournament at Clovis High, the 18th annual Zinkin Invitational in late December.
Team scores were kept at that one, and Righetti finished 13th. Mendez finished second at 108 pounds. Mendez, the top seed, lost in the title match.
Though they are just sophomores, Rodriguez and Mendez have already wrestled at the state tournament. Neither medaled there last year, though Rodriguez finished in the top 12 at 145 pounds and Mendez finished in the top 16 at 108.
Both dearly want to medal at the state this year, and veteran Righetti coach Andrew Domingues believes they are progressing just fine toward that goal.
Mendez is 25-4 this season. Rodriguez is 15-4.
"I think they're both much better wrestlers at this point this year than they were last year," Domingues said.
"They don't do any other sports. They wrestle full time, and it shows. They've really put in the work."
Mendez and Rodriguez also think they're far ahead of where they were at this point last season.
"I think I'm much better at having more in the tank (toward the end of matches) and getting used to the pace (of a match)," said Mendez. "I think I'm a lot better when it comes to the mental stuff."
As for Rodriguez, "I think I'm ahead of where I was when it comes to strength and technique, but I think I'm mostly better at the mental stuff, processing things."
Mendez and Rodriguez were both integral wrestlers for a Righetti team that won the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship in the Warriors' first season as Central Section members after Righetti joined most of the other Central Coast schools in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
If Righetti is to repeat as a Central Section divisional champion, the Warriors are going to have to do it in Division 1. That is where the Central Section office placed Righetti for this season.
Neither Mendez nor Rodriguez seemed fazed by that when they spoke after Righetti improved to 8-1 on the year by routing 2019 Division 3 champion Arroyo Grande 60-15 Tuesday night in a Mountain League match at Righetti.
Mendez and Rodriguez concurred with Domingues' assessment that the Warriors, whose biggest strength last season was in the upper weights, have more balance this year.
Besides, "Our chemistry this season is better," said Rodriguez.