Sophomores Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez earn the right to wrestle among the elite

Though they are just sophomores, Rodriguez and Mendez have already wrestled at the state tournament. Neither medaled there last year, though Rodriguez finished in the top 12 at 145 pounds and Mendez finished in the top 16 at 108.

Both dearly want to medal at the state this year, and veteran Righetti coach Andrew Domingues believes they are progressing just fine toward that goal.

Mendez is 25-4 this season. Rodriguez is 15-4.

"I think they're both much better wrestlers at this point this year than they were last year," Domingues said.

"They don't do any other sports. They wrestle full time, and it shows. They've really put in the work."

Mendez and Rodriguez also think they're far ahead of where they were at this point last season.

"I think I'm much better at having more in the tank (toward the end of matches) and getting used to the pace (of a match)," said Mendez. "I think I'm a lot better when it comes to the mental stuff."

As for Rodriguez, "I think I'm ahead of where I was when it comes to strength and technique, but I think I'm mostly better at the mental stuff, processing things."