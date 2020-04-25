Senior Spotlight: St. Joseph's Richard Gonzalez caps off big senior wrestling season with state tournament appearance

Gonzalez said, "I want to be a cop and help the community as much as I can. I've been doing a lot of research. I want to catch bad guys. I don't think they should get away with what they do. I always want to help the community."

He is also community-minded when it comes to the environment. During his time at St. Joseph, Gonzalez was a member of a school club known as the Eco-Knights.

"The club was formed to spread awareness to our fellow classmates within the school about the waste. Plastic creates a tremendous amount of waste in our environment," Gonzalez wrote in his scholarship application.

"This club was an amazing experience for me because it showed that if enough people come together for a common goal to save the planet, anything is possible."

Gonzalez wrote that, with the goal of helping promote the usage of less water bottles, the Eco-Knights club raised money to help build a refillable water station for the school.

The water station "has refilled over a thousand water bottles," Gonzalez wrote.

"I haven't really heard of any groups like that at Fresno State yet, but I always look for more groups like that because I always think we can improve the environment more and more," he said.

