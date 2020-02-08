Santa Maria girls put Central Coast wrestling scene on notice with big win

For the past few years, Santa Maria's girls wrestling team has steadily climbed toward the top of the power pyramid. The Saints had just never quite arrived there.

Wednesday, the Saints served notice. They've arrived.

Santa Maria scored a convincing win at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Tournament at host Nipomo High School, scoring 215 points to runner-up Pioneer Valley's 181.

The league title was the first for a Santa Maria girls team since the basketball team won one in 2001.

"We knew we would win it," Santa Maria coach Reyna Mendez said afterward. "We had the wrestlers to do it."

The Saints did indeed show plenty of balance Wednesday. All of their 14 wrestlers had a top-three finish, good enough for a medal.

Santa Maria's individual champions, Erika Sierra (108 pounds), Jennifer Hernandez (133), Mariana Tello (191) and Ana Duran (237) all won by fall.

Duran gave the Saints quite a boost as a back-up. Their regular at that weight, Laura Negrete "was at science camp," said Mendez.

If this was Duran's final appearance this season, it was a grandly successful one.