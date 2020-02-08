Santa Barbara edges Dos Pueblos for team title; area wrestlers show well

Sandoval said, "Ryley and I have been friends for a long time. He always pushes me whenever we wrestle."

Lompoc's Gracen Hayes was the top seed at 145 pounds. When it came to mat labor to earn a title Saturday, He went dead in the opposite direction that Sandoval did.

Though he was the top seed, Hayes didn't get a first-round bye.

"I wrestled three matches today," he said afterward. "It was a little more tiring, not getting the first-round bye, but it didn't really affect me. I got the rest (time) in.

"Yes and no," Gracen Hayes said when he was asked if he was happy overall with how his day of wrestling went. "I would have liked to have ended the matches sooner," with pins. He earned a 10-2 major decision to win the 145-pound championship.

The host team had mixed results in title matches. Gracen Hayes' brother, Corbin, took a 4-1 decision to win at 222 pounds, despite having to go almost a full minute in the last round with most of his face bandaged because of cuts.