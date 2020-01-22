San Marcos pins Channel League wrestling loss on Cabrillo

Cabrillo High School wrestling celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday, honoring the two girls and six boys who will be graduating in the spring.

It wasn’t as happy an outcome on the mat after the vising San Marcos Royals pinned a 48-36 Channel League loss on the Conquistadores.

All 11 matches that were contested ended in pins giving six points to the winning team.

Cabrillo actually won six of the bouts to five for San Marcos but Cabrillo lost the highly competitive match because it had to forfeit three weight classes — 113 and 160 pounds and their heavyweight bout — with the Royals picking up six points for each walkover.

“We lost our 113 pounder to an injury early in the season but he should be back soon and then our 160 pounder got hurt and may be lost for the season,” said Cabrillo head coach Mike Wallace. “Our heavyweight just stopped wrestling.”

The match began with the heavier weight classes.

Cabrillo’s Raymond Guerra taking on San Marcos’ Esteban Flores in a 145 pound matchup in the night’s first bout.

Guerra took a 7-4 lead into the second round but Flores gained the advantage in the second period and pinned Guerra with 1:10 left in the round.