San Marcos pins Channel League wrestling loss on Cabrillo

Cabrillo High School wrestling celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday, honoring the two girls and six boys who will be graduating in the spring.
It wasn’t as happy an outcome on the mat after the vising San Marcos Royals pinned a 48-36 Channel League loss on the Conquistadores.
All 11 matches that were contested ended in pins giving six points to the winning team.
Cabrillo actually won six of the bouts to five for San Marcos but Cabrillo lost the highly competitive match because it had to forfeit three weight classes — 113 and 160 pounds and their heavyweight bout — with the Royals picking up six points for each walkover.
“We lost our 113 pounder to an injury early in the season but he should be back soon and then our 160 pounder got hurt and may be lost for the season,” said Cabrillo head coach Mike Wallace. “Our heavyweight just stopped wrestling.”
The match began with the heavier weight classes.
Cabrillo’s Raymond Guerra taking on San Marcos’ Esteban Flores in a 145 pound matchup in the night’s first bout.
Guerra took a 7-4 lead into the second round but Flores gained the advantage in the second period and pinned Guerra with 1:10 left in the round.
At 152, the Royals’ Rim Nenakhov pinned the Conqs’ Trey Robinson at 1:26 of the first and a walkover at 160 gave San Marcos an 18-0 lead.
The Conquistadores rallied behind Angel Martinez (170) and Patrick Dunham (182) who pinned their opponents in the final minute of the first round to cut the Royals’ lead to 18-12.
But Cabrillo’s Ruben Deleon lost at 195 to Jorge Huerta to give the Royals a 24-12 lead.
Cabrillo’s German exchange student, Igor Zienke got those points back with a win a 220 but Cabrillo dropped six points when they didn’t have a heavyweight on the card.
Then it was time for the lighter weights to take the spotlight.
Cabrillo Freshman Aidan Bumanglag, at 106 pounds, squared off against Levi Cooper.
The bout was tied 2-2 after the first period.
In the second period, Bumanglag suffered a rib injury and needed a time out.
When the match resumed, Cooper was able to pin Bumanglag with 26.4 second remaining in the second round.
“I’m okay,” said Bumanglag. “I got a little banged up and it made it hard for me after the injury.”
“He’s already beaten that guy (Cooper) twice,” said Wallace. “That injury sure didn’t help but he’s a tough kid. He keeps getting better and better and today was no exception.”
A walkover at 113 followed, putting the Royals up 42-18.
Cabrillo’s Ryley Daltorio (120) and Abel Lorca (126) pinned their opponents near the end of the first round, cutting San Marcos’ lead to 42-30.
The teams split the night’s final two matches — the Royals’ Luis Sanchez besting Alex Davidson at 132 pounds and then Cabrillo’s Blake Rehder closed out the night on a winning note, pinning Noah Duena with 9.8 seconds left in the first round.
“Ryley, Patrick, Blake, Abel and Angel all wrestled really well tonight. Ryley and Patrick are two of the top wrestlers in the valley,” said Wallace. “And Igor, he’s a foreign exchange student and this is his first year wrestling. He got a nice little pin tonight and got us some points. He did great tonight and he’s been doing really well all season.”