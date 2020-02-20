Pioneer Valley's boys wrestling team, with an assist, wins Division 2 title

Their title hopes rode with an underdog from another school, and the wrestlers on the Pioneer Valley boys team all knew it.

Thus, they were riveted to the 147-pound title match between Joseph Munoz of host Madera South and top-ranked Anthony Estrada of Porterville Monache in the final match of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Championships at Madera South High School last Saturday.

An upset by Munoz, the Panthers knew, and the Division 2 title was theirs. A win for Estrada, and the championship belonged to Monache.

The Panthers have never rooted so hard for a wrestler from another school in their lives. "That's exactly how it went down," said Pioneer Valley heavyweight Vicente Wilson. Munoz delivered for them, pinning Estrada with a minute left in the second round and causing an eruption of celebration among the Panthers.

Pioneer Valley edged Monache 183-181.5 for the Division 2 championship. Wilson, with his third-place finish in the heavyweight division, was one of eight Panthers to advance to the sectional Masters Meet, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Fresno Hoover High School, and rack up a lot of points for Pioneer Valley at the two-day Division 2 tournament.