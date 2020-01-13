Nipomo's Jesse Garza eyes success on the mat, the track and everywhere in between

“Nipomo High School has been very good for me,” said Garza. “We have a lot of community support and you can’t ask for better teammates. We’ve had our ups and down but when I need them, my teammates are always there for me.”

Garza has his eye on continuing both his football and wrestling careers next year.

“I’m not sure where I’ll go to college. I’m looking at San Diego State and Dixie State (in St. George, Utah),” said Garza. “I’m hoping to get a scholarship.”

“It’s a long shot if a college will let him continue to do both,” said Mike Garza. “I think he will definitely play football somewhere.”

Jesse Garza plans to take both sports as far as he can, whether it’s a shot at pro football or the 2024 Olympics.

“I’ve actually thought about wrestling in the Olympics a lot,” said Garza. “I don’t know if I will get the opportunity bit, if I do, I’ll definitely take it.”