Girls wrestling: Santa Maria dominant as Saints host CCAA Meet, beating second-place Pioneer Valley 113-43

Most wrestlers wrestled at least three matches at the round robin tourney, though Tello wrestled just two because of fewer wrestlers in her weight class.

Pioneer Valley’s Breanna Vasquez finished 2-0 at 139 pounds. Teammate Yoselyn Vicente did the same at 145.

Nipomo’s Leila Martin went 3-0 at 150 pounds, and teammate Elysia Moreno did the same at 116.

The tourney had an informal feel. Opponents talked and laughed with each other before several matches then hugged afterward.

Santa Maria was so deep at the tournament that many matches featured two Saints wrestling each other. One Pioneer Valley Panther also wrestled against another in several matches.

Afterward, Mendez said, “We have a lot more depth than we did last year.

“We sent seven wrestlers to the (CIF Central Section) Masters Meet last year, and I think we’ll send more this year. All we lack (weight class wise) is a wrestler at 170 pounds.”

Nipomo will host the CCAA Girls Wrestling Finals at 1 p.m. next Wednesday.

Boys wrestling

St, Joseph forfeits to Nipomo