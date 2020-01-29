Girls wrestling: Santa Maria dominant as Saints host CCAA Meet, beating second-place Pioneer Valley 113-43

The host wrestling team had a big tourney at its own event Wednesday.
Santa Maria dominated the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Meet at the Saints’ Wilson Gym, showing strong depth at the lower and upper weights.
The host team’s Laura Negrete and Erika Sierra said afterward the squad was far ahead of where it was at this point last year, Santa Maria co-head coach Reyna Mendez concurred, and the results bore that out.
“Oh yeah, we’re way ahead of where we were last year,” Sierra said after Santa Maria out-scored second place Pioneer Valley 113-43.
Nipomo was third at the six-team tournament with 28 points. Arroyo Grande finished fourth with 14, Atascadero was fifth with 12 points and San Luis Obispo was sixth with eight.
There were no official weight-class winners, but several Santa Maria wrestlers finished unbeaten Wednesday.
Negrette, at 237 pounds and Sierra, at 108, were two of the Saints who wound up undefeated.
The other Santa Maria lower weights wrestlers who finished without a blemish included Adriana Sanchez at 103 pounds, Estella Velasquez at 113 and Samantha Alonzo at 118.
Santa Maria upper weights wrestlers Abigail Moore (162 pounds) and Mariana Tello (189) also finished unbeaten.
Most wrestlers wrestled at least three matches at the round robin tourney, though Tello wrestled just two because of fewer wrestlers in her weight class.
Pioneer Valley’s Breanna Vasquez finished 2-0 at 139 pounds. Teammate Yoselyn Vicente did the same at 145.
Nipomo’s Leila Martin went 3-0 at 150 pounds, and teammate Elysia Moreno did the same at 116.
The tourney had an informal feel. Opponents talked and laughed with each other before several matches then hugged afterward.
Santa Maria was so deep at the tournament that many matches featured two Saints wrestling each other. One Pioneer Valley Panther also wrestled against another in several matches.
Afterward, Mendez said, “We have a lot more depth than we did last year.
“We sent seven wrestlers to the (CIF Central Section) Masters Meet last year, and I think we’ll send more this year. All we lack (weight class wise) is a wrestler at 170 pounds.”
Nipomo will host the CCAA Girls Wrestling Finals at 1 p.m. next Wednesday.
Boys wrestling
St, Joseph forfeits to Nipomo
St. Joseph was forced to forfeit its scheduled Wednesday match against Nipomo because the Knights have been hit with a bout of impetigo, a Nipomo coach texted.
Boys soccer (Tuesday night)
Pioneer Valley 2, Righetti 1
Tom Gradjnen, with an assist from Brualio Solis, scored for the Warriors in the first half for the first goal of the game, but the Panthers rallied for a Mountain League win.
Boys basketball (Tuesday night)
Atascadero 71, Santa Maria 51
The Saints, minus three starters because of illness, lost an Ocean League game to the Greyhounds.
Justin Gutierrez popped in 28 points for Santa Maria. Jon Garcilazo scored 20
Pioneer Valley 38, Orcutt Academy 32
The Panthers (3-6 Ocean League) notched a league win over the Spartans.
Girls soccer (Tuesday night)
Nipomo 4, Morro Bay 1
The Titans (6-2 Ocean League) rolled to a league win over the Pirates.