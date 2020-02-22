Girls wrestling: Santa Maria crowned top team in Central Section with win at Masters Meet

"Those two girls are really hard workers," Torres said. "We'll be losing Mariana because she is a senior, but we'll have another year with Jennifer."

Torres said Lopez and Tello pretty much embody the entire attitude of the team.

"It was just determination and hard work, there is some talent, but the determination paid off," Torres said. "We've been telling them to keep working and it's going to pay off.”

Torres said he started working with the program about six years ago and he had three girls to work with. This year the Saints had 30 members on the girls wrestling team.

"We've been working to get to where we want them," Torres said. "Hopefully next year we'll be able to qualify more of these girls next year for Masters."

The Masters level of competition is among all the schools and wrestlers in the CIF Central Section, no matter the division or region. There were 45 scoring teams at the event, with Santa Maria beating them all.

Torres said having the support of his administration has been crucial in building the program up to this point.

"Our athletic director, Brian Wallace, has been huge for us, with all the support he shows us," Torres added.