Dos Pueblos wins girls title, Cabrillo takes six individual titles

Cabrillo sophomore Jillian Brodeur racked up a pin at the 0:30 mark of the second round to win the 108-pound championship. Miiya Adames, in the 128-pound championship match, racked up a second-round pin as well and then a string of Cabrillo pins happened thereafter.

Fiona Cate of Dos Pueblos received a walkover to win at 133 pounds. After that, a string of Cabrillo pins fallowed, with Burke at 139 pounds, Esparza at 145 and Lydia Monedero at 152 all racking up falls.

Lompoc sophomore Yoanna Esquivel was the other Lompoc Valley champion. She notched a fall at the 1:01 mark of the first round.

"I did a single, power half move," to win, said Brodeur after she became the first champion from the Lompoc Valley. "It's one of my favorite moves.

"It's the first time I've ever won at this tournament. It feels really good."

Adames won at this tournament for the second time, and this time in the title match, "I just really tossed her," Adames said after pinning Kelly Zamora of Dos Pueblos at the 1:33 mark of the second round.

Burke is a first-time league tournament winner. She got the job done "with an ankle move," she said. "I just did it because the situation called for it."