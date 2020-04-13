Dominic Mendez, Righetti's standout wrestler, grapples with distance training and distance learning

“I was a lot better mentally,” he said. “My freshman year, I wasn’t as confident.”

Mendez wrestles year-round. He is involved in no other sports at Righetti. During the off-season he wrestles for Marvel Wrestling Academy.

Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez takes fourth at State BAKERSFIELD - Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez settled for fourth place at the CIF State Boys Wrestling Championships Saturday.

“That’s like a wrestling club for Righetti wrestlers,” said Mendez. Andrew Domingues, Righetti’s wrestling coach, is one of Marvel Wrestling Academy’s coaches.

Now Mendez is doing what athletes across the nation are doing because of the distancing mandate caused by COVID-19, the coronavirus. He is distance training.

“Right now we have our Righetti High School wrestlers doing championship meetings by Zoom once a week,” Domingues said.

“We talk about them having a purpose/focus for the week.”

Domingues said, “Each week we give them a weekly challenge. This is an individual exercise in which they compete with their teammates.

“For example last week the exercise was to do as many pushups as possible from Monday to Friday. They keep track digitally with a leader board so they can see who has the most. This is an effective way of keeping our athletes engaged and competitive during this time of social distancing.”