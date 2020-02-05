CHAMPS! Santa Maria wrestlers capture school's first girls league title in nearly two decades, beating Pioneer Valley 215-181 at CCAA Finals

Going after the first league title for a Santa Maria High School girls team since 2001, Santa Maria’s wrestlers went ahead early Wednesday and stayed there.
Leading from the first round on, the Saints racked up 215 points to second-place Pioneer Valley’s 181 and won the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Finals at host Nipomo High School handily.
“We knew we were going to win it,” Santa Maria co-coach Reyna Mendez said. “We had the wrestlers to do it, and all the girls are working very hard.”
Righetti finished third at the eight-team tourney with 103 points. Morro Bay, with 89, rounded out the top half of the field.
The last time any girls squad from Santa Maria High won a league title was the Saints' girls basketball team in 2001. A Santa Maria High girls wrestling team had never won a league championship before Wednesday.
The Saints got weight-class titles from Erika Sierra (108 pounds), Jennifer Hernandez (128), Mariana Tello (191) and Ana Duran (237). All four wrestlers won by fall.
The top three finishers in each weight class medaled.
The Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler was Sara Sterner of Morro Bay. Sterner rallied late to edge Mya Velasquez of Pioneer Valley 6-5 for the 123-pound title.
The Outstanding Upper Weights Wrester was San Luis Obispo’s Rebecca Rodriguez. Rodriguez pinned Santa Maria’s Abigail Moore at 1:37 of the third, and final, round. The coaches selected the Outstanding Wrestler winners.
Hernandez and Duran scored particularly dramatic title match wins.
Trailing Atascadero’s Allison Jespersen 1-0 in the third round, Hernandez got position on Jespersen, kept trying to turn her and kept failing.
Finally Hernandez turned the Atascadero wrestler, and Hernandez eventually got a pin at the 1:08 mark.
“I used the cradle move to pin her,” the Santa Maria senior said. “I was trying to turn her using the barbed wire move but it wasn’t working because her leg was too close to her upper body.”
Hernandez said her title Wednesday was all the sweeter because, “It’s my first tournament championship this season.”
Tied 5-5 with Morro Bay’s Rola Elbarbary in their 237-pound championship match, Duran looked so shaken up at the break between the second and third rounds that it seemed doubtful that she would be able to continue.
Not only did Duran continue, she made a big move on Elbarbary and pinned her eight seconds into the round.
“I used the roll,” to get the pin, the Santa Maria junior said. “That move’s worked well for me all year.”
Duran said her asthma was giving her trouble when the second round ended, but Santa Maria’s coaches helped her get it under control.
She did pretty well for a back-up. Laura Negrete is the regular 237-pound wrestler for Santa Maria. “Laura was at science camp,” Wednesday, said Mendez.
Alejandra Lopez, at 133 pounds, and Yaretzy Lopez-Rodriguez, at 172, earned titles for Pioneer Valley. Lopez earned a 4-3 decision. Lopez-Rodriguez won by fall with 7.1 seconds left in the first round.
Righetti had two champions, Gabriella Rincon (5-0 decision at 113 pounds) and Angelina Rincon (6-0 decision at 152).
The host team finished fifth with 81 points, but the Titans had three finalists and they all won.
Austria Holland took a 7-2 decision at 103 pounds, Savanah Ruiz earned a 9-4 decision at 118 and Leila Martin won by fall at 145.
“We had two wrestlers go to the state tournament last year and, knock on wood, we’ll take all three of these (winners Wednesday) this year,” said third-year Nipomo coach Sabreena Shelton.
“I’m pretty proud we had three champions today. We have a small group, seven wrestlers, but they’re all very committed and so much fun to coach. It’s sure a lot easier to manage, having this small a group.”
Morro Bay’s Hazel Sonnarborg won by injury forfeit in the 139-pound title match.
The CCAA teams will compete at the CIF Central Section Northern and Southern Regional Champuonahips at Tulare Mission Oak High School Feb. 14 and 15.
The top eight in each weight Class will qualify for the sectional Masters Meet. The top four placers in each weight class there will advance to the state meet.
Boys wrestling
Santa Maria 40, Nipomo 33
The Saints won an Ocean League match against the Titans.
Nipomo winners by fall included Francisco Alcantar at 116 pounds, Nick Milton at 129 and Jonathan Gallardo at 123. Cash Kimball (163) and Justin Burdick (185) won by decision for the Titans.
Nipomo’s Jesse Garza (198 pounds) and Davis Ortiz (288) both garnered a forfeit win.
Women's basketball
Santa Barbara 77, Hancock 67
Playing with only six women, Hancock faltered in the second half and fell on the road.
Hancock was down 16-11 after one quarter, but outscored the Vaqueros 21-8 in the second to take a 32-24 lead into the break. But Santa Barbara outscored Hancock 25-17 in the third and 28-18 in the fourth to pull out the 10-point win.
Hancock's starters played all but 14 minutes as Kelsie Prado is the only sub on the bench for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne and Sarah Gudeman each logged all 40 minutes while Milan McGary notched 39 minutes, Aryanna Gonzales played 37 and Alijah Paquet played 31.
Santa Barbara used nine players in the win. The Vaqueros are 13-6 overall. Hancock falls to 12-12 and 2-2 in conference. SBCC is 1-3 in conference.
Bayne led the Bulldogs with 20 points as Gonzales and Paquet chipped in 15 points apiece. McGary added 12. Alondra Jimenez led all scorers with 26 points for SBCC.
The Vaqueros shot 61-percent from the field in the fourth quarter as Hancock struggled at a 23-percent shooting clip in the final frame. The Bulldogs next play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Moorpark at home.
Men's basketball
Ventura 80, Hancock 63
The Pirates withstood 30 points by Hancock’s Kyle Harding and completed a sweep of the teams’ home-and-home season series with a win at Ventura.
The Western State Conference North Division leader improved to 17-7, 8-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 18-6, 5-3 and saw their five-game win streak end.
Timothy Turner led the Pirates with 24 points. Tone Patton put in 16 and Dayshone Henry had 13.
Girls basketball
Righetti 58, Pioneer Valley 32
The Warriors (21-3, 10-1) clinched the Mountain League title outright with a win at their Warrior Gym, the third outright league title under fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch.
Righetti shared the PAC 8 League title with Arroyo Grande then-Desiree Domingues’ first year as Righetti coach.
Wednesday night, Malia Cabigon led three Righetti players in double figures with 17 points. Madisyn Cutliff had 11, Paityn Persson scored 10 and Natalie Garcia had eight.
Ravynn Anielski led the Panthers (11-14, 3-8) with 12 points. Kiana San Juan and Mercedes Arredondo both had eight.
Righetti had to rally late for a 61-57 win at Pioneer Valley when the teams played Jan. 4, but the Panthers couldn’t push the Warriors this time.