CHAMPS! Santa Maria wrestlers capture school's first girls league title in nearly two decades, beating Pioneer Valley 215-181 at CCAA Finals

The Outstanding Upper Weights Wrester was San Luis Obispo’s Rebecca Rodriguez. Rodriguez pinned Santa Maria’s Abigail Moore at 1:37 of the third, and final, round. The coaches selected the Outstanding Wrestler winners.

Hernandez and Duran scored particularly dramatic title match wins.

Trailing Atascadero’s Allison Jespersen 1-0 in the third round, Hernandez got position on Jespersen, kept trying to turn her and kept failing.

Finally Hernandez turned the Atascadero wrestler, and Hernandez eventually got a pin at the 1:08 mark.

“I used the cradle move to pin her,” the Santa Maria senior said. “I was trying to turn her using the barbed wire move but it wasn’t working because her leg was too close to her upper body.”

Hernandez said her title Wednesday was all the sweeter because, “It’s my first tournament championship this season.”

Tied 5-5 with Morro Bay’s Rola Elbarbary in their 237-pound championship match, Duran looked so shaken up at the break between the second and third rounds that it seemed doubtful that she would be able to continue.

Not only did Duran continue, she made a big move on Elbarbary and pinned her eight seconds into the round.