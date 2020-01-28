Cabrillo wrestlers looking ahead to Channel League Finals, CIF qualification

“The only thing bad about Blake coming over from Lompoc is that I don’t get to beat him anymore,” said a laughing Daltorio.

Bumanglag, at 120 pounds, is also in his first year wrestling for the Conqs but that’s because he’s still a freshman.

He sports a 13-9 record on the year with only two of the losses coming in league matches. Unfortunately, one of those losses came against Levi Cooper in the final regular season match.

Although Bumanglag was injured in the match and had to take a time out before finishing, he didn’t use that as an excuse.

“I got a little banged up and it made it hard for me after the injury but he’s a good wrestler and it was just his night,” said Bumanglag.

“I get into the moment once we get on the mat. I think practice is the most important thing so when I get out onto the mat I’m not nervous. I’m just ready to go.”

One of the lightest wrestlers on the team, Bumanglag is a ball of energy.

“In wrestling, you get to go up against someone who is the same weight as you are. So anyone can do it because you’re not going against guys who are a lot bigger and heavier. And you rely on yourself while, hopefully, picking up some points for your team.”