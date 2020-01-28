Cabrillo wrestlers looking ahead to Channel League Finals, CIF qualification

The Cabrillo Conquistadores are looking ahead.
After finishing the boys’ wrestling in a three-way tie for fourth place with Lompoc and San Marcos in the Channel League season, the boys will soon try to earn spots in the CIF Southern Section Individual Tournament.
But to get there, they’ll have to qualify at the Channel League Finals on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lompoc High.
“We have six or seven boys who might qualify for CIF,” said head coach Mike Wallace. “If any of them make it, they’ll compete in the Inland Division Tournament (on Feb. 14-15) at Etiwanda High School.”
Seniors Patrick Durham and Ryley Daltorio, junior Blake Rehder and freshman Aiden Bumanglag are all hoping to win a spot in the sectional tournament.
Durham, Daltorio and Rehder have been there before while the freshman, Bumanglag, will be getting his first shot at earning a CIF spot.
Durham, who has wrestled at 170 and 182 pounds this season, finished third at 170 pounds in the 2019 Southern Section Individuals.
“Patrick is one of the top wrestlers in the Lompoc Valley. He’s had a great season,” said Wallace. “Patrick won a tournament at Dinuba High in Bakersfield earlier in the year and he came in fifth at the recent (Morro Bay) CIT Tournament. He’s ranked seventh in the Southern Section and 17th in the state.”
“I’ve been wrestling for 11 years,” said Durham. “I also played football at Cabrillo (linebacker/fullback) and I was on the swimming team for one year. I might try track this year but wrestling is my favorite sport.”
Wrestling is one of the sports where you compete as an individual on a team.
“It’s different. In football, you’re one of 11 guys out there and you’re all trying to work together,” said Durham. “In wrestling, you’re on your own. You’re trying to win against another guy one-on-one while trying to help the team win the match.”
Durham ended the season with a first-round pin over San Marcos’s Matt Garcia.
Daltorio, who wrestles at 120 pounds, is also hoping for a return to CIF.
He’s ranked No. 11 in the Southern Section Computer Rankings, finishing off the regular season on a strong note with a first round pin over San Marcos’ Jerry Rios.
Daltorio been wrestling for 14 years, first at the Lompoc Valley Wrestling Club and continued when that club ended and Valley Wrestling began.
“I’ve been wrestling with Patrick since he got started on the club and high school teams,” said Daltorio. “I played soccer, basketball and football when I was younger but I just have a passion for wrestling. I like it, being out there by myself, just me against the other guy. I’ve always had a drive for it.”
Daltorio credits his coaches along the way for his success.
“Ryley is a hard worker and, like Patrick, he’s become one of the top wrestlers in the Valley,” said Wallace. “It’s really been a pleasure coaching them and all these kids at both the club and high school.”
Rehder, who wrestles at 138 pounds, is the newcomer to the team but he’s not a newcomer to wrestling, the Lompoc Valley or the CIF-SS tournament.
“I originally started at Lompoc High. This is my first year at Cabrillo and I had to sit out half the season (because of the transfer). I’m so happy I finally get to wrestling again,” said Rehder, who compiled a 10-6 record in his limited action this season including a win over Noah Duenas in the league finale.
While he qualified for the CIF Southern Section tournament last year, he did it as a Lompoc Brave. Now he’ll be shooting for a return as a Conquistador.
“I like the physical contact, the hands-on aspect,” said Rehder. “Wrestling is my main sport but I also play football. I play football to toughen me up for wrestling.
“In wrestling, you really have to rely on yourself. I try to wrestle nervous – to use that energy to my advantage and then, when I get out on the mat, I work off my opponents moves.”
“The only thing bad about Blake coming over from Lompoc is that I don’t get to beat him anymore,” said a laughing Daltorio.
Bumanglag, at 120 pounds, is also in his first year wrestling for the Conqs but that’s because he’s still a freshman.
He sports a 13-9 record on the year with only two of the losses coming in league matches. Unfortunately, one of those losses came against Levi Cooper in the final regular season match.
Although Bumanglag was injured in the match and had to take a time out before finishing, he didn’t use that as an excuse.
“I got a little banged up and it made it hard for me after the injury but he’s a good wrestler and it was just his night,” said Bumanglag.
“I get into the moment once we get on the mat. I think practice is the most important thing so when I get out onto the mat I’m not nervous. I’m just ready to go.”
One of the lightest wrestlers on the team, Bumanglag is a ball of energy.
“In wrestling, you get to go up against someone who is the same weight as you are. So anyone can do it because you’re not going against guys who are a lot bigger and heavier. And you rely on yourself while, hopefully, picking up some points for your team.”
“We’re friends with a lot of the guys we compete against,” said Durham. “We don’t like a lot of the teams we face but we like the players. We’re like a family going up against them, us against them, but when it’s over, we’re all friends again.”
“I consider this a team sport until after the league finals,” said Rehder. “Once we get to the CIF Individuals, it’s every man for himself.”