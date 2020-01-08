Cabrillo boys, girls sweep Lompoc in Channel League wrestling

The boys had 10 of a possible 14 bouts with each team forfeiting two matches.

That gave each school 12 points, which cancelled each other out, before the first boys took to the mat.

None of the 10 contested matches went the distance with Cabrillo winning seven by pins and Lompoc winning the other three by pins.

The only match that didn’t end in a first round pin was the opening match of the night.

Wrestling at 106 pounds, Lompoc’s Ruben Manzanarez and Cabrillo’s Aidan Bumanglag traded the lead throughout their three round match. Bumanglag took a 13-12 lead into the third round but Manzanarez matched him point for point with regulation ending tied 19-all.

They were still tied with 39.3 seconds left in overtime when Bumanglag suffered an injury and took an injury time out.

“He scraped his knee. It wasn’t a big deal but it hurt so he was given a time out to recover,” Wallace said. “But he came right back and got the win. I’m glad he was able to win in the end.”

Bumanglag was on fire after the timeout, pinning Manzanarez just seven seconds later to give Cabrillo the quick lead.

