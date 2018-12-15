The honoree of The 2018 Old Dutch Invitational watched his former team make an impressive showing Saturday at the gym in which he coached for so many years.
Dutch Van Patten was Righetti's boys wrestling coach for 21 years, and he guided the Warriors to several championships along the way. In the first version of the meet that was named for Van Patten, host Righetti won the team title at its Warrior Gym with a commanding 238 points. Santa Maria was second with 138, and Ojai Nordhoff finished third with 126.
"I'm very happy with this," first-year Santa Maria coach Steve Hart said. The Saints did not have a weight class winner, but their depth carried them to a runner-up finish.
"I'm very happy with second place," said Hart.
Several area teams combined with several squads from out of the area at the meet.
"To be honest, I'm conflicted," about the meet being named in his honor, Van Patten said as he watched the action.
"I'm grateful that (current Righetti co-coaches Justin Bronson and Andrew Domingues) named the meet after me," said Van Patten. "But I'm not sure that I did anything remarkable that would warrant the meet being named after me. I just tried the best I could to advance the sport."
Van Patten chuckled. "The thing that cracks me up is that I see four guys who wrestled for me coaching different teams, and I see some of my former wrestlers officiating. The guy who mentored me is here. Paul Clemente, who was coaching at Ventura when I was a young coach coming up and who mentored many young coaches, is coaching Nordhoff now. He's a great guy."
Four of the six Righetti wrestlers who made it into the finals earned weight class titles. Dominic Mendez (106 pounds), Matthew Rodriguez (152), Don Beni Banduenga (160) and John McCormack (182) all won by pin.
McCormack had a back-and-forth match with Cabrillo's Patrick Durham before he finally stopped Durham with 27 seconds left in their match.
"I used the set back move, where I try to get him by the shoulders and get him down," to get the pin, said the Righetti junior.
Domingues had a decorated four-year varsity career when he wrestled for Van Patten at Righetti.
This year, "We have a lot of depth, a lot of young guys stepping up," Domingues said. "We had two freshmen, Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez, win championships," Saturday.
The Warriors are 5-0 in duals this year and, "We won the Lemoore Duals two weeks ago," Domingues said.
St. Joseph junior Richard Gonzalez earned his first tournament title of the year when he earned a 10-4 decision over Richard Garcia of Bakersfield South in the 145-pound championship match Saturday.
"The sweep single leg move, where I try to get (my opponent) by the leg and take him down was the move that worked best for me today," Gonzalez said.
Two Lompoc wrestlers earned weight class titles.
The 285-pound match, the last one to finish, was tied 6-6 going into the third, and final, round. Lompoc junior Jacob Nunez, who played for Lompoc's Channel League championship football team and earned Channel League Offensive Lineman of the Year honors, finally pinned St. Joseph's Jacob Hernandez 58 seconds into the third round.
Lompoc sophomore Gracen Hayes won his second tournament title of the season with a 3-0 decision over Atascadero's Daniel Morales in a tough, low-scoring 132-pound championship match.
"I used the single leg move, where I slide my feet and try to get the takedown," to earn the lone takedown of the match, Hayes said.
"That move is the one that's been working best for me this year."
St. Joseph’s Marcelino Gonzalez won the 195-pound title with a 7-0 decision over Nordhoff’s Michael Trejo.
Righetti will wrestle at the Zinkin Classic in Clovis next weekend.
Boys basketball
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Pioneer Valley (3-8) dropped its last two games in the tournament, falling 64-47 to Lemoore Friday night and 55-50 to Visalia El Diamante Saturday.
Jaden Jones led the Panthers against Lemoore with 12 points. Lemoore's Will Schalde scored a game high 16 points.
Jones led the Panthers again in the El Diamante game, this time with 13 points. Lorenzo Quintana scored a game high 21 for the Miners.
"We played much better (Saturday) morning," Pioneer Valley assistant coach Rick Faulk said in a text. "We're very happy with the improvement in effort and team play."
Carpinteria Tourney
Santa Maria lost a hard fought game 68-63 against Thacher in the semifinals of pool play at the Carpinteria tourney.
Santa Maria hits 16 3-point shots in the game but it wasn’t enough to overcome Thacher.
The Saints were down 66-63 with 10 seconds left in the game but had a 3-pointer that would have tied the game bounce out.
Thatcher then hit two free throws to close out the win.
There was a three way tie for first in Santa Maria’s pool with Thacher, Santa Maria and Nordhoff with 2-1 pool records with Thacher holding the tie-breaker.
Senior-Thomas Segel led the Saints with 20 points, Genaro Morales had 12 points and five boards, Jon Garcilazo added 11 points and seven rebounds and Rolando Pina finished with eight points and four rebounds. The Saints are 5-6 overall and will finish up the Carp tourney with an out of bracket game on Monday at 4 p.m. against Bishop Diego.
Santa Ynez goes 1-2 at Carpinteria Tourney
Slow first quarters hurt the Santa Ynez Pirates in their second and third games at the Caprinteria Tournament.
The Pirates opened the tournament with a 77-57 win against Bishop Diego on Thursday.
In that game, the Pirates went out to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and pulled away from there.
Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 23 points and Ryan Rennick added 16.
But the Pirates went cold in the first quarter of their next two games.
In Friday’s 58-54 loss to Atascadero, Santa Ynez was down 23-8 after the first quarter.
Although they outscored Atascadero 46-35 the rest of the way, it wasn’t enough to overcome their cold first quarter.
Rogers again led the Pirates with 31 points and Ryan Rennick added eight.
On Saturday, the Pirates were down 21-9 after one quarter and battled back to trail 29-21 at the half before falling 52-45 to tournament host Carpinteri.
Siggy Porter led Santa Ynez with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Scott Bunch added 14 points.
The Pirates (7-7) are off Sunday before continuing Carp Tournament play Monday against Foothill Tech.
Girls Basketball
Kerman Tournament
KERMAN — Giselle Calderon scored 20 points and dished out six assists, and the Orcutt Academy Spartans (9-2) won the third-place game at Kerman High School with a 65-31 victory over Fresno Christian.
Vanessa Salazar scored 14 points for Orcutt, and Mariah Lopez scored eight points, blocked three shots and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Salazar and Lopez made the All-Tournament Team.
Mustang Classic
SAN FRANCISCO — Becca Tasi scored a game high 21 points, and South San Francisco (3-5) won this battle of the Warriors, 70-64, over Righetti in this tournament game at Lincoln High School.
Mercedes Arredondo led Righetti (3-3) with 18 points. Alijah Paquet and Malia Cabigon scored 13 apiece.
Men's basketball
L.A. Southwest Classic
LOS ANGELES — Four Hancock College players scored in double figures, and the Bulldogs (10-2) finished a 3-0 run through the tournament with a 93-62 rout of the host Cougars (4-6) at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Hancock reserve Diego Lucas led all scorers with 17 points. Starters Glenn Jordan and Spirit Ricks scored 16 and 15 points respectively, and reserve Mike Mensah added 11.
Travis Raynor led the Cougars with 15 points.