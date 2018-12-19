St. Joseph's boys wrestling team had some pretty good quality Wednesday night.
The Knights just didn't have much quantity.
Just five St. Joseph wrestlers were on hand for the Knights' Ocean League dual match against crosstown rival Santa Maria, and the Saints took a 51-13 win at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the inaugural Ocean League match for both teams.
The dual was the first one for the 0-1 Knights this season. The Saints, winners of several Los Padres League championships, are having another solid year and are 7-1, 1-0.
St. Joseph won three of the five physical matches Wednesday night, out-scoring the Saints by a combined 21-13 in those. The Saints took seven forfeit wins. Two matches, at 170 and 182 pounds, were double forfeits.
"We had 10 wrestlers at the start of the year," said St. Joseph coach Armando Gonzalez. "Those are the best numbers we've had. Unfortunately, we've been hit by injuries.
"We hope to have all 10 wrestlers by the time the CIF (Central Section) meet comes around."
Santa Maria and St. Joseph, along with most of the area athletic programs, moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Elijah Arguijo, the Saints' 138-pounder, had the shortest physical match of the night. He racked up a pin in 54 seconds.
The closest match was at 285 pounds. Jacob Hernandez of St. Joseph edged Santa Maria's Edson Reyes 3-2 with a late takedown.
One match went to overtime. Santa Maria's Roberto DeJesus snapped what was a 2-2 tie in regulation with a two-point takedown in 37 seconds of the extra period to edge St. Joseph's Cesar Vargas 4-2.
Richard Gonzalez earned a four-point 10-1 major decision for St. Joseph at 145 pounds.
Santa Maria's Arturo Diaz (152 pounds), Bryan Hernandez (160), Valentin Martinez (106), Miguel Manuel (113), Emilio Barajas (120), Juan Valencia (126) and Andres Aguilar (132) all won by forfeit.
"We're coming along," said first-year Santa Maria coach Steve Hart.
"We have a lot of young kids who are wrestling a weight class above what they usually do. Hopefully after Christmas, they'll be back down to (the weight class) they should be."
Santa Maria will wrestle at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic this Friday and Saturday. St. Joseph will wrestle at The Bash Tournament at Pioneer Valley Dec. 28 and 29.
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 36, Pioneer Valley 33
Pioneer Valley heavyweight Shawn De La Pena won a three-point decision in the last match of the night, but it wasn't quite enough for the Panthers as the Eagles won this Mountain League match.
Pioneer Valley is 17-5 in duals.
Women's basketball
Glendale College Tournament
Glendale 60, Hancock 42
GLENDALE - Sylvia Vartazarian was the MVP of the Lady Bulldog Classic, which Glendale (9-1) won earlier this month. Teammate Cheyenne Jankulovski made the All-Tournament team.
Because of the way the results panned out, Hancock (6-4) didn't see either one. The Bulldogs saw plenty of both Wednesday night.
Vartazarian scored 14 points and snared 11 rebounds as the Vaqueros, after going into the second quarter with a 21-8 lead, cruised to a first-round win. Jankulovski scored 13 points.
Danielle Morgan led Hancock's scoring with 13 points. She was the only Bulldog in double figures. Kylie Mendez scored nine points for the Bulldogs, who went 0-for-11 on 3-point shots.
Tashara Pruett was Hancock's rebounds leader with eight.