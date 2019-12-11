Pioneer Valley had the full 14, thus the Panthers went 2-0 in the double dual wrestling meet they hosted at Pioneer Valley Wednesday night.
Nipomo, which had to forfeit two weight classes, 138 and 170, against the Panthers, had 12 wrestlers. Thus, the Panthers edged the Titans 42-36 in the last match of the night.
Pioneer Valley moved to 3-0 in duals. Nipomo is 3-1.
Nipomo went 1-1 Wednesday night. San Luis Obispo went 0-2. The Titans beat the Tigers 45-33 in the first match of the night. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 56-15.
“We have plenty of depth,” Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson said afterward Wednesday night.
“The thing is, we’re missing four starters. They’re just working their way back in. We didn’t figure to have any freshmen (in the lineup). We had four freshmen.”
Elijah De La Torre was one of the four. He delivered the win for the Panthers by pinning Joseph Hunt at 1:26 of the second period in the 106-pound match, the penultimate one of the night.
De La Torre gave the Panthers six points, and an insurmountable 42-30 lead, with the pin.
It took awhile for De La Torre to get the stop but, after trying several times to get the finish and just missing, De La Torre finally got it.
“I just changed my grip a little bit, got more weight on him and that’s how I got the pin,” said De La Torre.
“That was pretty much my first match of the year. I was nervous before it started but (the nerves) went away once I got in there.”
De La Torre won by forfeit in his team’s match against San Luis Obispo.
Down 30-15 thanks in part to the forfeits, the Titans pulled even thanks to a decision for Justin Burdick at 182 pounds, and successive pins by Jesse Garza at 195 pounds and Nicholas Dostal at 220.
Vicente Wilson put the Panthers ahead for good with a pin at the 1:01 mark of the 285-pound match and De La Torre followed with a pin at 106.
Double winners for the Panthers Wednesday night included De La Torre, Wilson, Yoel Champano, Andy Ojeda and Jacob Velasquez.
Ojeda took first place at 132 pounds in the second annual Old Dutch Tournament, so named in honor of former longtime Righetti wrestling coach Dutch Van Patten, at Righetti Saturday.
Double winners for the Titans Wednesday night included Garza, Burdick, Cash Kimball, Austin Musick, Jonathan Gallardo and Bryson Lopez.
“Some of our guys are still trying to make weight,” said Nipomo coach Jesse Trevino Wednesday. “We hope to have our full squad by January.”
Pioneer Valley will wrestle at the Madera Liberty Tournament Saturday. Nipomo will compete at the Reedley Tournament that day.
Boys soccer
Lompoc 1, Paso Robles 1
The Braves played to a draw against Paso Robles as Aldo Anguiano scored the lone goal for Lompoc.
The Braves are 3-1-3 on the season.
Girls soccer (Tuesday night)
Nipomo 2, Santa Maria 1
Annette Vargas figured in both Nipomo goals, and the Titans (2-3-1) edged the Saints at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
Cloey Missamore scored off a Vargas corner kick, and Illiana Murguia knocked in the rebound off a Missamore shot.