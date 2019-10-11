The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 hosted its annual Soccer Shoot on Sept. 28 at the Adam Park soccer fields in Santa Maria.
A total of 101 boys and girls participated.
The first- through third-place winners, with their parents and guests, were invited to an awards banquet, in their honor, at the Elks lodge on Sept. 30 and were presented with trophies and a new soccer ball with the Elks and Dare Program logos.
The first-place winners of the soccer shoot are:
7-and-under girls: Itzel Salazar, Ontiveros School
7-and-under boys: Adrian Escobar, Rice School
8-9-year-old girls: Carley Yamate, Patterson School
8-9-year-old girls: Tyson Neal, Taylor School
10-11-year-old girls: Isairis Ruiz, Miller School
10-11-year-old boys: Bryan Garcia, Tommy Kunst Jr. High School
12-13-year-old girls: Yaretzi Garcia- Tommy Kunst Jr. High School
12-13-year-old boys: Emmanuel Ortiz, Pioneer High School
14-15-year-old girls: Amy Rodriguez, Righetti High School
14-15-year-old boys: Victor Andrade, Pioneer High School
Orcutt Babe Ruth meeting
The Orcutt Babe Ruth Baseball League will be holding its annual membership meeting on Wednesday Oct. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Pizza in Orcutt.
The meeting is open to all coaches and parents from last season and those interested in coaching or joining the league for the Spring 2020 season.
Information on registration, coaching, player training and the season planning will be given.
For more information, contact Bryn Smith at 805-451-8516.
Righetti Boosters Club fundraiser with Pryor Baird
The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
All tickets are tax deductible with proceeds going to the Righetti Warrior Boosters Club and Righetti High School's athletic programs.
Food and beverages will be on sale at the event.
Tickets can be purchased online at Righettiboosters.com.