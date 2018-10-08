I know Adan Solis has been up here a few times this season, but the dude has just been incredible. He had another huge game running the ball at Atascadero last week, topping 230 yards with three TDs. He's now over 1,200 yards and 16 scores on the season with two more regular season games to go.
So... yeah. Once he stops producing, I'll stop putting him up here.
Next... it was difficult to pick out a guy from Lompoc's win at DP. I was at that one, and Leondre Coleman was just downright impressive, though Jacob Nunez was also a standout creating a lot of running room on the offensive line for the Braves.
I'm glad I got to see Coleman at some point this year. At running back, he took the ball time and time again. He had a few explosive plays, but really just wore down the Dos Pueblos defense. He was so physical.
Then on defense, he was just as relentless. He barely left the field, had two sacks and made a handful of stops. He's going to be the next big recruit from the Central Coast. He's got all the tools.
Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley has quietly put three straight wins together and Michael Bourbon has been great this year. He had another huge game against Templeton, rushing for two TDs while he topped 200 yards of offense.
Moving to Nipomo, it was a bit difficult to pick out a top player from the Titans' 58-0 home win, mainly because the Titans used reserves and we had an early running clock. But QB Brayden Groshart was near perfect with two TDs on 10 of 12 passing.
Moving back to the Channel League, I gotta point out Mason Townes' game in Cabrillo's home loss to San Marcos. Townes had little impact on offense, but he intercepted two passes on defense and returned a kick 90 yards for a TD as he helped Cabrillo nearly beat San Marcos, but the Conqs fell 26-25.
Santa Ynez's defensive performance was tremendous against a solid Santa Barbara team. Tyler Germani had three sacks in that 24-10 win. He's up for the Pirates, who have continued to impress me with their toughness and perseverance. Major props to Josh McClurg and what he's built over there in the valley. That's a gritty group this year that could give some teams trouble in the playoffs.
In Arroyo Grande's win vs. Paso Robles, James Gilmet finally got to focus on offense again and had a big game, rushing for 172 yards for the Eagles. He's been asked to play a lot on defense this year and he had a big two-way game Friday.
Donavan Miller scored three TDs in Orcutt's lopsided win over Alpaugh. The Spartans have really built up some momentum heading into their late-season push with pivotal games left against Fresno Christian and Mission Prep. I'm anxious to see how they'll finish up the regular season.
Here are this week's candidates and their numbers:
Week Seven: Vote for Player of the Week
Adan Solis, Righetti RB: 21 carries, 233 rushing yards, 3 TDs.
Leondre Coleman, Lompoc RB: 22 carries, 230 rushing yards, TD; 5 tackles, 2 sacks.
Michael Bourbon, Pioneer Valley RB: 14 carries, 154 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches 48 yards.
Brayden Groshart, Nipomo QB: 10 for 12 passing, 152 yards, 2 TDs.
Mason Townes, Cabrillo WR-DB: 2 catches, 6 yards; 12 total tackles, 2 INTs; 90-yard kick return TD.
Tyler Germani, Santa Ynez DL: 6 total tackles (3 solo), 3 sacks for 22 yards lost, 5 QB hurries
James Gilmet, Arrroyo Grande RB: 22 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 35 yards; 2 sacks.
Donavan Miller, Orcutt Academy RB-DB: 4 carries, 89 yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch, 23 yards, TD; 6 total tackles.