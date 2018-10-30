We've got a ton of great candidates from the final week of the regular season.
I'll start with one that may catch you of surprise: St. Joseph kicker Nathan Halsell. The senior did a stellar job of pinning Righetti deep in its own territory all night and that really turned the game. His touchbacks on kickoffs helped the Knights score 14 points after the defense forced turnovers deep in Righetti territory.
Halsell also kicked two field goals that proved to be the different in a 27-21 win.
Caleb Thomas also had a monumental effort in that game. Honestly, that was one of the best performances from any player I've seen all year. Maybe THE best. He rarely left the field. You could tell he was fighting through a season's-worth of punishment but wouldn't quit. The Warriors put tons of pressure on Chase Artopoeus (who did a great job handling it) and Thomas had a huge hand in that.
Then the senior would run defenders over from his offensive guard position. Thomas really seemed to set the tone for Righetti's effort Friday night. The Warriors front seven played pretty well, the coverage wasn't always great downfield as Artopoeus broke the pocket to find open receivers and I think that was the difference. (Again, Righetti was blitzing almost every play).
Alright... moving on.
Ricky Iniguez had one of his best games of his career in Nipomo's rout of Templeton, scoring four times on the ground and nearly hitting 200 yards rushing.
Bennett Redell has been solid at QB as a sophomore for Santa Ynez. He now has 14 TDs and 8 INTs on season, but he threw four touchdowns last week in a win over San Marcos on six attempts.
Moving over to Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, there was quite a display from opposing running backs. Pioneer Valley's Michael Bourbon has really put together a fine season, which is great to see as a three-year varsity player and the Panthers are in the playoffs!
Bourbon topped 150 yards rushing and went toe-to-toe with a young sophomore at Santa Maria, Samuel Herrera, who has been unstoppable this season. (Man, I need to see this kid play). Herrera also topped 150 yards for the second week in a row as the Saints held their own against the Panthers as both team now prep for the postseason.
Then we have Cameron Iribarren at Lompoc. Homie had an 82-yard TD run! In the Big Game win over Cabrillo. It was a thing of beauty.
S/O to the entire OL. Gotta love pancakes 🥞🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/vj21XWW61p— Lompoc Football (@LompocFootball) October 30, 2018
Iribarren accounted for five total touchdowns and finished with 189 yards rushing. He's been stellar most of the season, but I think the Braves will have their hands full Friday night in the first-round game against Capistrano Valley.
Adam Aldana, at VCA, nearly topped the 300-yard mark again with 280 against Coast Union as the Lions clinched the CVL title. He scored seven times, with six rushing TDs and a fumble recovery for a TD.
Thank you guys for voting all year long! Also, thanks to coaches and parents/volunteers who send in stats or post them online! We couldn't highlight the kids without everyone's help. Thank you guys again. Seriously. (But we're not done yet. With enough primetime performances in the playoffs, we'll keep this going).
Nathan Halsell, St. Joseph kicker: 5-for-6 on touchbacks, 35- and 37-yard field goals. Five punts, 180 yards.
Caleb Thomas, Righetti, DT: 8 tackles (6 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks.
Ricky Iniguez, Nipomo, RB: 12 carries, 186 yards, 4 TDs.
Bennett Redell, Santa Ynez QB: 6 for 12, 157 yards, 4 TDs.
Michael Bourbon, Pioneer Valley, RB: 21 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs, 2 catches, 28 yards.
Samuel Herrera, Santa Maria, RB: 21 carries, 156 yards, 2 TDs.
Cameron Iribarren, Lompoc, QB: 5 for 11, 114 yards, 2 TDs; 9 carries, 189 yards, 3 TDs.
Adam Aldana, VCA RB: 23 carries, 280 yards, 6 TDs; 6 tackles, fumble recovery for TD, blocked field goal.