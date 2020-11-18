What's former Dunn soccer star Rodney Michael been up to? Scoring goals in bunches at UCSB

Player Profile: Rodney Michael Won two CIF titles at Dunn School

Named California Player of the Year

Score 74 goals with 43 assists at Dunn

Has scored 23 times with UCSB in three seasons

Also has 15 assists in that span

Three-time First Team All-Big West

Native of Freetown, Sierra Leone

Rodney Michael was named California's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys soccer in 2017.

Michael earned that honor while playing for a small boarding school in the Santa Ynez Valley that has gained quite a reputation for producing world-class soccer players.

In fact, Michael was the second Dunn School soccer player to earn that recognition, joining Abu Danladi, who earned the national Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2014.

Michael's and Danladi's stories mirror each other's even more than that. Both came to Dunn from Western African countries. Both have since risen to college stardom.

Michael played three seasons of soccer at Dunn in Los Olivos after coming to the United States from Sierra Leone. Danladi arrived in Los Olivos from Ghana and went on to play at UCLA before getting selected No. 1 overall at the MLS Super Draft.

During his three years with the Earwigs, Michael helped Dunn win two CIF championships, one in 2015 and another in 2017. He was an All-CIF player all three seasons and the CIF Southern Section Division 6 Player of the Year in 2017. In all, Michael tallied a remarkable 74 goals and 43 assists with the Earwigs.