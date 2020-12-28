Weighting game: Can Cabrillo's sterling new on-campus weight room level the playing field?

Can cast iron and steel turn into wins and championships?
Cabrillo High School sure thinks so.
In fact, the Conquistadores have completely renovated their once outdated weight room this month betting on it.
Cabrillo athletic director Gary West calls the renovations a "game-changer."
West oversaw the changes to the weight room, which included knocking down walls, ripping out flooring and adding tons of new equipment.
"When you walk into a weight room like that you just want to work out," West said of the newly furnished facility. "Our old room was functional, not motivational. This new room is more motivational. It's a game-changer."
The Conqs added four dual weight racks that serve as eight lifting stations for exercises like the bench press and squat. The school also added turf to push weight sleds and other weight machines and machines to help with body weight exercises. West said the changes should help Cabrillo compete with Lompoc High in some of the sports they're trailing in, like football.
"Part of what this weight room is going to do is keep kids at Cabrillo," West said. "We were trying to compete with another school that has a phenomenal program down there. Now we are competing and football is mostly where we want to be more competitive. It helps the kids with their attitude in the weight room."
Cabrillo has had consecutive winless seasons in football and has won one game over the last three seasons. Cabrillo, on the other hand, has been consistently competitive in other sports, like water polo, swimming and especially girls and boys basketball.
West said the renovations came to fruition thanks to a discretionary fund. West said, once he took over the AD position after Dan Troup retired two years ago, he was intent on making an immediate impact at the school. Renovating a weight room that was held together by duct tape in places, was a perfect fit.
"I’ve been in a weight room since I was four years old," West said. "Weightlifting is a part of my background. I was big into weight training as a coach and when I got into this position, one of the goals was to see if we can do something with the room.
"We had some funds the district had given us awhile back that we could use at our discretion for athletics. Dan Troup had done some great things -- he fixed a field up, installed new scoreboards for the gym and got a wrestling mat."
West was intent on making sure the renovations were bold.
"If we’re going to do it, let's do it right," he said. "The district office has been phenomenal. (LUSD superintendent) Trevor McDonald and (plant manager) Doug Sorum were instrumental and super supportive in some of the things I wanted to get done."
Now West is waiting for the CHS student-athletes to get to use the new equipment. Indoor weight training for high school teams has been banned since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. West said he uses the facility four days a week and school staff members, one at a time, have also been able to use it.
"A couple of our kids have seen the process as it’s been going on and they're super excited," West said. "(Football standout) Cade McNamee saw the process and he and some of the kids are excited. I love hearing that kids are excited about getting in there.
"That’s the game-changer, when you hear the mindset change and positive voices turn on. They can't wait to get in there."
Cabrillo isn't done just yet with the renovations, according to West. He said he is hoping to have a new Hall of Fame room somewhere on campus.
"We have a room already and I'd like it to be at the front of school," West said. "We can recognize people that have been stars here and all the great people that have been important to the school. It's another pride thing."
West said that project could begin this summer.
