090619 SM SY football 04.jpg

Santa Maria's David Garcia makes a catch in front of Santa Ynez' Dean Tipolt at the Pirates' field on Friday night.

 Len Wood, Staff

Righetti 42; Pioneer Valley 6

Santa Ynez 38; Santa Maria 17

Lompoc 17; Bishop Diego 7

Golden West 39; Nipomo 17

San Luis Obispo 56; San Marcos 28

Rio Mesa 48; Cabrillo 6

Arroyo Grande 44; Independence 6

Kern Valley 21, Mission Prep 20

Templeton 69; Carmel 61

8-man

Animo Robinson 52; Orcutt Academy 17

