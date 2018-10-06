Try 1 month for 99¢
Quarterback Logan Mortensen protects the ball as he prepares to take a hit during a home contest against Dos Pueblos on Sept. 21. Mortensen, a junior, threw for over 300 yards in the Warriors' 52-20 win over Paso Robles on Friday.

After a breakout performance against Paso Robles, Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen was voted the Player of the Week for Week Six.

Mortensen cruised to the win last week, earning a total of 429 votes across all three sites. Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton landed 232 total votes and finished in second place.

Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a was third with 164 total votes.

Mortensen threw for over 300 yard and two scores in the win over the Bearcats on Sept. 28. 

It's the sixth time in seven weeks that a Righetti player was voted to the award. 

