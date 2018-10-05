Try 1 month for 99¢

Pioneer Valley;38

Templeton 21;

San Luis Obispo;21

Santa Maria;7

Arroyo Grande;35

Paso Robles;21

Righetti;42

Atascadero;14

Lompoc;42

Dos Pueblos;21

San Marcos;26

Cabrillo;25

Camarillo;49

Bishop Diego;14

8-man

Orcutt Academy;78

Alpaugh;8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State