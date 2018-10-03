Week Seven
Ocean League
Templeton (2-4, 1-0) at Pioneer Valley (3-3, 1-0) .
Where: Pioneer Valley High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPRL 1230 AM.
Templeton outlook: The Eagles rolled past Morro Bay in their inaugural Ocean League game. QB Jack Trimble has thrown nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Shane Simonin rushes for 108 yards a game, and Trimble has reliable options in Marino D'alfonso and Tyler Kaschewski that he can go to through the air. The pair have combined for seven touchdown receptions and nearly 700 receiving yards. D'alfonso has 460 of those. Templeton has given up a lot of points, 229.
Pioneer Valley outlook: The Panthers are coming off a huge 24-17 win on the road against much-improved San Luis Obispo, a team that figured to contend for the league title. The Panthers run for 218 yards a game and pass for just 63. Michael Bourbon, at 66 yards a game rushing and 31 yards a game in receptions, accounts for nearly 100 total yards a game. RB Adrian Garcia and QB Jayson Garcia are capable runners. DB Steven Fuerte helps lead the defense.
How the game shapes up: The Eagles don't figure to make enough stops to keep the Panthers from going 2-0 in league play.
Santa Maria (2-4, 0-1) at San Luis Obispo (4-2, 0-1).
Where: Frank Holt Field, San Luis Obispo High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: ESPN 1280.
Santa Maria outlook: The Saints had a rough second half last week, giving up 38 points and a 7-0 lead in a 38-7 loss to Nipomo. They have relied on the same trio for weeks to generate most of their offense, RBs Samuel Herrera (105 yards a game) and Kenny Dato (53) and QB Dominick Martinez (93 yards as game). The Saints have no passing game to speak of. The defense has had a hard time. Santa Maria has allowed no fewer than 28 points in any game this year.
San Luis Obispo outlook: After a strong pre-season, the Tigers took a jolt to start their inaugural Ocean League campaign with a home loss to Pioneer Valley. They rely heavily on QB Emilio Corona who, at 97 yards a game, is the team's leading rusher and throws for 118 yards a game. Anthony Arroyo averages 92 yards a game, and Jeremy Fitzsimmons averages 47 in the Tigers' run-oriented offense. The Tigers have scored 194 points and given up 173.
How the game shapes up: The Tigers are more balanced than the Saints are. That doesn't bode well for a Santa Maria defense that has struggled.
Morro Bay (1-5, 0-1) at Nipomo (4-2, 1-0).
Where: Nipomo High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Morro Bay outlook: No stats were available for a Pirates squad that has had a rough time of it. Morro Bay has scored 63 points this year and given up 214.
Nipomo outlook: The Titans will try to keep their momentum from their big second half last week going. RB Keyshawn Pu'a, at 52 yards a game, leads a trio of ballcarriers who average 40 or more yards a game for the Titans. Nipomo averages nearly 195 yards a game on the ground. Freshman Nate Reese, at 42 yards a game, is Nipomo's leading receiver. MLB Jesse Garza helps lead a defense that has been solid at times and struggled at others.
How the game shapes up: Morro Bay appears over-matched in this one, and Nipomo figures to roll to win big for the second straight week.
Channel League
Lompoc (4-2, 1-0) at Dos Pueblos (4-2, 1-0).
Location: San Marcos High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Lompoc outlook: The defense rolled up a shutout last week as the Braves beat Santa Ynez 21-0 in the teams' inaugural Channel League game. No stats were available for the Braves. The offense relies a lot on QB Cameron Iribarren's running. LB Leondre Coleman helps spark the defense.
Dos Pueblos outlook: Eric Lopez, at 66 yards a game, leads a trio of Chargers backs that average more than 35 yards rushing a game. Dos Pueblos runs for 203 yards a game. The Chargers average just 53 yards a game passing. Dos Pueblos has scored slightly more points, 154, than it has given up, 138.
How the game shapes up: Lompoc always seems to round into form at league time, and this year seems to be no exception. The Chargers could potentially push the Braves, but Lompoc figures to emerge with a road win.
Santa Barbara (4-2, 1-0) at Santa Ynez (4-2, 1-0).
Where: Santa Ynez High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KUHL 1440 AM/106.3 FM.
Santa Barbara outlook: LBs John Valencia and Charlie Figueroa, and lineman Jeremiah Phillips help lead a solid defense. The Dons have given up just 103 points this year. No one has big offensive stats, yet Santa Barbara has scored 202 points. The teams the Dons have beaten have a combined four wins between them, but they had a respectable loss to a strong Ventura St. Bonaventure team.
Santa Ynez outlook: Cash Transeth has rushed for 107 of his team's 162 yards on the ground. The Pirates average 128 yards a game through the air. LBs Vinny Vacca and Alex Lammers, and strong safety Nathan Crandall help lead a tough defense. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the offense.
How the game shapes up: This game figures to be a competitive one between two first-time league rivals. The game also figures to be important as far as both squads' playoff hopes are concerned.
San Marcos (1-5, 0-1) at Cabrillo (0-6, 0-1).
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPEG 100.9 FM.
San Marcos outlook: The Royals were blown out, 48-0, by Santa Barbara in their league opener. Tommy Schaeffer rushers for 103 yards a game for the Royals, and he's been at, or over, 100 twice. Josh Brown, at 81 yards in receptions a game, is the leading receiver. The Royals, who have scored 122 points and given up 183, have had some close losses.
Cabrillo outlook: The Conquistadores have yet to be competitive all the way through in a game this year. Their tendency to self-destruct has been part of the reason why. RB Tito Miza (77 yards a game), and LBs Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran have been the most consistently good players for Cabrillo this season.
How the game shapes up: Cabrillo has a good chance to be competitive in this one but if the Conquistadores are to get their first win of the year they will likely have to stay out of their own way, something they have had trouble doing.
Mountain League
Righetti (6-1, 1-0) at Atascadero (0-6, 0-0).
Where: Atascadero High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KJUG 98.1 FM.
Righetti outlook: The Warriors' offense is a lot for a defense to try to keep up with. There's the big running game, that Adan Solis leads. If defenses load up in the box, as Paso Robles did for the balance of the game last week, QB Logan Mortensen has proven he can have a field day (or rather, night) throwing against that set-up. Mortensen hurt the Bearcats with his passing then the running game wore down Paso Robles in the second half of a 52-20 Righetti homecoming win. CB Jake Steels helps lead the defense.
Atascadero outlook: The Greyhounds couldn't quite get their first win of the year last week, losing 24-19 at Simi Valley Royal. Stephen Reyes, with 83 yards a game rushing, has been the most consistently productive Atascadero player.
How the game shapes up: Atascadero's first won of the year doesn't figure to come tonight.
Other games: Mountain League: Arroyo Grande (5-2, 0-1) at Paso Robles (2-5, 0-1), 7 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Flamson Middle School. Broadcast: www.voceofpaso.com. Eight-man: Central Sierra League: Alpaugh (1-4, 0-3) at Orcutt Academy (5-1, 3-0), 7 p.m., Santa Maria High School. Mission Prep (6-0, 3-0) at Riverdale Christian (4-1, 2-1), 1 p.m., Saturday. Bye: St. Joseph, Valley Christian Academy.