St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart engineered last week's late game-winning drive for a victory over Arroyo Grande.
His fans engineered a solid week of voting to lift him to Player of the Week status.
Barnhart earned Player of the Week for Week Nine after getting 398 total votes last week.
Interestingly enough, Righetti's Kidasi Nepa finished in second place with 261 total votes.
Barnhart and Nepa will square off tonight in the game known as the 'Battle for the Shield' at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Another edition of the Foster Road football rivalry between Righetti and St. Joseph will hig…
Nepa will play running back and face Barnhart's St. Joseph offense as a defensive back.
You have free articles remaining.
The winner of the game will be the Mountain League champion, though St. Joseph has already clinched a share of the league title. With a win tonight, the Knights would be the outright league champion.
A Righetti win would make for a three-way league championship with Righetti, St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande sharing the crown.
Nepa rushed for 190 yards and two scores last week at Paso Robles.
It was all handshakes, hugs and kind words Wednesday as football players and coaches from Righetti and St. Joseph met for lunch at Blast 825 P…
Barnhart threw a 30-yard TD pass in the first half and ran for a crucial two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph has won four straight in the Battle for the Shield, including last year's 27-21 win for the league championship at Righetti's field.