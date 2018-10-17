Ocean League
Who: Nipomo (6-2, 3-0) at Pioneer Valley (5-3, 3-0).
Where: Pioneer Valley High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Nipomo outlook: If the Titans give the ball to Keyshawn Pu'a (6.3 yards a carry) or Ricky Iniguez (five yards a pop) on first down, they usually get a good result. Both have rushed for six scores, and they lead a ground game that averages nearly 200 yards an outing. QB Brayden Groshart has completed half of his 158 passes. He's thrown 10 TD passes and six interceptions. The Titans average 122 yards a game through the air. Strong safety Anthony Perez and MLB Jesse Garza help spark the defense. Nipomo has scored 255 points this year and given up just 147.
Pioneer Valley outlook: The Panthers' offense has been heavily ground-oriented this year. They have a lot of productive ball-carriers. QB Jayson Garcia leads the group in rushing touchdowns (eight), and Michael Bourbon leads in yards per game (85). Tommy Nunez has averaged 80 yards a game in his three appearances. After not playing since the season opener, Daireyan Bolden re-appeared last week. He averages 60 yards a game. Good offenses have usually given the Pioneer Valley defense a lot of trouble.
How the game shapes up: These teams played each other in season openers in years past. Now, the winner in Pioneer Valley's Homecoming game will likely claim the league title. The run game figures to critical for both offenses - and both defenses. Neither team seems built for a quick strike if it's down by more than one score late.
Who: Santa Maria (2-6, 0-3) at Morro Bay (1-7, 0-3).
Where: Morro Bay High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Santa Maria outlook: The Saints' leading rusher, Sammy Herrera, didn't play last week. Santa Maria still scored 40 points. Trouble was, Templeton scored 56. Kenny Dato (443 yards rushing) has been solid all year for the Saints. QB Dominick Martinez is a good runner, and he hit some big passes last week as the Saints were trying to rally. The injury-riddled Saints have been much better on offense than they have been on defense.
Morro Bay outlook: No stats were available for the Pirates, who have been out-scored by a combined 316-69 this year.
How the game shapes up: Santa Maria should score more than enough to win this one.
Mountain League
Who: St. Joseph (6-2, 2-0) at Paso Robles (2-6, 0-2).
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Flamson Middle School, Paso Robles.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: www.voiceofpaso.com.
St. Joseph outlook: The offense continues to hum along. The Knights won handily, 49-14, against Atascadero last week. Chase Artopoeus-to-Trevor Cole has been a big passing combination for St. Joseph this year. Darien Langley is a good secondary receiver and return man, and Devin Guggia gives the Knights consistent rushing yardage. The offense has been more consistently productive than the defense has been.
Paso Robles outlook: The Bearcats are not accustomed to being 0-2 in league games, but that is the position they find themselves in at this point. Inconsistency on both sides of the ball has plagued the Bearcats. QB Braden Waterman does throw for 124 yards a game and back-up QB Hunter Barnhart has shown he can hit some big passes. Kaden Gallant (59 yards in receptions a game) and Marshall Wiesner (47) are reliable receivers. The Bearcats rush for 110 yards a game. The defense has often struggled.
How the game shapes up: The Bearcats figure to put up some resistance, but the Knights figure to win and set up a showdown with idle Righetti next week for the inaugural Mountain League championship.
Channel League
Who: Cabrillo (0-8, 0-3) at Santa Barbara (4-4, 1-2).
Where: San Marcos High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Broadcast: None.
Cabrillo outlook: Plain and simple, the Conquistadores have had a hard time of it this year. The play of RB Tito Miza (five rushing touchdowns, 86 yards a game), and MLBs Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran (both average in double figures in tackles per game) have been bright spots.
Santa Barbara outlook: The Dons average just 145 yards of total offense and only 44 yards rushing a game. When he's been in there, QB Frank Gamberdella has thrown for 142 yards a game. However, he's also thrown two touchdown passes and six interceptions. Dakota Hill has averaged 62 yards a game in receptions while playing part time. LB John Valencia helps lead the defense.
How the game shapes up: The Dons figure to have more than enough to get the win they need to stay in the thick of the playoff chase. Santa Barbara is in a three-way battle for second place with Santa Ynez and Dos Pueblos behind probable league champ Lompoc.
Who: Dos Pueblos (5-3, 2-1) at Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-1).
Where: Santa Ynez High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KUHL 1440 AM/106.3 FM.
Dos Pueblos outlook: The Chargers count mainly on the run on offense. They rush for 230 yards an outing. Eric Lopez has an impressive rushing stat line, 712 yards on the year, 89 yards a a game, 7.1 yards per carry, nine touchdowns. Free safety Conner Lee helps lead the defense. The Chargers have scored exactly as many points as they have given up, 208.
Santa Ynez outlook: As Cash Transeth goes, so goes the Santa Ynez run game. Transeth averages 96 yards a game rushing and has nine of the team's 13 rushing touchdowns. Santa Ynez has scored 193 points this year and given up just 104. A strong linebacking corps of Dean Tipolt, Alex Lammers and Vinny Vaca, along with DE Misuel Hernandez, help lead a rugged defense.
How the game shapes up: Santa Ynez has the better defense, and that should give the Pirates the edge in this important match-up in the race for the playoffs as the regular season winds down.
Who: San Marcos (2-6, 1-2) at Lompoc (6-2, 3-0).
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPEG 100.9 FM.
San Marcos outlook: The Royals have a pretty good passer, Ben Partee (1,272 yards, 13 touchdown passes on the year) and a pretty good running back, Tommy Schaeffer (586 yards, four rushing touchdowns). However, the improved Royals have also given up 241 points this year.
Lompoc outlook: MLB Cullin Ranney helps lead a defense that has been inconsistent at times, but pretty steady overall. QB Cameron Iribarren runs for 92 yards a game and throws for 79 more. Leondre Coleman averages 95 yards a game for a typically effective ground attack. When neither Iribarren nor Coleman are lugging the ball, Drew Williams (7.1 yards a carry, 47 yards a game) has been a good option for the Braves. They also can't afford to overlook the Coleman option as a receiver. Coleman, who helps spark the defense from his linebacker spot, averages 35 yards a game in receptions.
How the game shapes up: Coach Andrew Jones' reserves figure to see plenty of playing time in what is shaping up as a lopsided win as the Braves roll toward another unbeaten league season, this time in their inaugural Channel League campaign.
Other games: Ocean League: San Luis Obispo (5-3, 1-2) at Templeton (3-5, 1-2), 7 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN 1280 AM, KPRL 1230 AM. Mountain League: Atascadero (0-8, 0-2) at Arroyo Grande (6-3, 1-2), 7 p.m. No radio. Eight-man, Central Sierra League: Orcutt Academy (6-2, 4-1) at Laton (6-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. Alpaugh (1-6, 0-5) at Mission Prep (8-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. Non-league: Monterey Trinity Christian (3-4) at Valley Christian Academy (4-2), Thursday, 5 p.m. Bye: Righetti.