Righetti's offensive line, seen here opening up a hole for QB Brandon Giddings to score a touchdown during the Aug. 24 game against Oak Park, has been opening up holes all season long as Righetti is averaging over 300 yards rushing per game. 

 David DuBransky

Righetti's offensive line has been dominant all season.

The Righetti voters on our Player of the Week poll have been just as dominant.

Those two units came together to form the perfect storm last week.

Righetti's O-Line was voted the Player of the Week for Week Four of the HS football season. 

The Warriors road-pavers landed 858 total votes, easily beating out the second-place finisher.

In a bit of a surprise, the Cabrillo voters came out strong and voted linebacker Patrick Durham to the second spot with 271 total votes. 

Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton had a big week, but it wasn't enough to overtake the top two vote-getters. Sutton was third with 160 votes.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

