Righetti's offensive line has been dominant all season.
The Righetti voters on our Player of the Week poll have been just as dominant.
Those two units came together to form the perfect storm last week.
Righetti's O-Line was voted the Player of the Week for Week Four of the HS football season.
The Warriors road-pavers landed 858 total votes, easily beating out the second-place finisher.
In a bit of a surprise, the Cabrillo voters came out strong and voted linebacker Patrick Durham to the second spot with 271 total votes.
Orcutt Academy's Alex Sutton had a big week, but it wasn't enough to overtake the top two vote-getters. Sutton was third with 160 votes.
The week five poll is currently up and you can vote now.