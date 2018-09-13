Week Four
Who: Bakersfield Centennial (4-0) at St. Joseph (3-1).
Where: Jay Will Stadium, St. Joseph High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Centennial outlook: The Golden Hawks have scored a total of 151 points this year. They can move the ball in the air (186 yards a game) and on the ground (173 yards a game). Sophomore Anthony Glass averages just over 90 yards rushing a game, and the Golden Hawks have other capable backs as well. QB Kyle Connelly has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. Six Golden Hawks have at least one TD pass.
St. Joseph outlook: The Knights routed traditional Central Section Division IV power Visalia Central Valley Christian 42-6 on the road in their season opener, and the Division I Knights' results have been progressively more unimpressive since. Their defense took a beating in a 38-31 loss at Bakersfield Christian last week. They figure to try to rebound behind the running of Devin Guggia, and the arm of Chase Artopeous. Darien Langley and Trevor Cole have been reliable receivers for the Knights. The defense has given up more points with each successive game.
What to look for: If current patterns continue, the Golden Hawks will stay unbeaten. They'll simply score too many points for the Knights to keep up with.
Who: Righetti (3-1) at Soledad (0-3).
Where: Soledad High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Righetti outlook: Last week, the Division II Warriors went on the road for the first time this season and took their first loss of the season, 37-35 to unbeaten Division I Bakersfield Centennial in a CIF Central Section match-up. Righetti averages more than 330 yards a game on the ground, and Adan Solis has already run for 10 scores and almost 600 yards. Fellow RBs Isaiah Gayfield and Kidasi Nepa both average more than 10 yards a carry. QB Brandon Giddings has been efficient with his passing. The defense has not been as good as the offense.
Soledad outlook: The Aztecs, who compete in the Central Coast Section, have been out-scored by a combined 95-19. QB Gabriel Flores has been a bright spot with his passing. He throws for 150 yards a game.
What to look for: Righetti's reserves should get plenty of playing time, as the Warriors figure to roll past the over-matched Aztecs.
Who: Paso Robles (1-3) at Pioneer Valley (1-2).
Where: Pioneer Valley High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: www.voiceofpaso.com.
Paso Robles outlook: Last week, the Bearcats took a 62-0 shellacking at home from powerhouse Fresno Central. QB Braden Waterman averages just over 135 yards a game passing, but he has thrown two TD passes and four interceptions.
Pioneer Valley outlook: QB Jayson Garcia ran for two scores and threw for another as the Panthers routed out-matched Cabrillo 43-0 at home last week for their first win of the year. Pioneer Valley is run-oriented, but Garcia has shown he can throw the ball with accuracy. DB Steven Fuerte helps spark the defense.
What to look for: This appears to be a competitive Central Section match-up between Division I Paso Robles and Division II Pioneer Valley. Even though they were shut out, the Conquistadores showed they could run the ball on the Panthers, which could bode ill for the home team even though the Bearcats average an uncharacteristically low 103 yards a game on the ground.
Who: Visalia Mt. Whitney (2-2) at Santa Maria (2-2).
Where: Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, Santa Maria High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Mt. Whitney outlook: The Pioneers' two losses have come by a combined six points to two unbeaten fellow Central Section teams, Tulare Union and Tulare Western. Senior QB Jaedyn Pineda has thrown for more than 1,000 yards already. He has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions. His leading receivers are Anthony Valencia (seven touchdown catches) and Mike McKernan (six). The Pioneers run for just 87 yards a game. The defense's performances have varied widely this year.
Santa Maria outlook: QB Dominick Martinez had a big debut last week, running for 214 yards and there scores in the Saints' 42-30 win at winless Bakersfield Golden Valley. RB Samuel Herrera can be a handful for defenses to deal with. He gets to a hole in a hurry. The Saints have given up at least 28 points in every game this year.
What to look for: Santa Maria's defense figures to have a handful with Mt. Whitney's passing game. Mt. Whitney's defense figures to have a handful with Santa Maria's running game. This is a particularly intriguing match-up, since both teams are in the CIF Central Section's Division 3, with Santa Maria being a new arrival in the Central Section this year.
Who: Nipomo (3-1) at Arroyo Grande (3-1).
Where: Doug Hitchen Stadium, Arroyo Grande.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPRL 1230 AM.
Nipomo outlook: The Titans gave up nearly as many points in a 41-28 loss to Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College last week as they had yielded in their prior three games combined. RB Ricky Iniguez leads a group of solid ball-carriers in a ground game that averages nearly 200 yards a game. QB Brayden Groshart (seven TD passes, four interceptions) has been solid.
Arroyo Grande outlook: LBs Elijah Castro and Russell Farrell help lead a defense that has particularly impressive the last two games. The Eagles beat Lompoc 24-10 at Lompoc last week in a game between two teams that are typically among the Central Coast's strongest. With RBs James Gilmet and Caleb Tomasin, and QB Kadin Byrne, the Eagles have three guys who can run the ball especially well.
What to look for: Arroyo Grande knows its identity on offense - it's the run. Nipomo's defense will be challenged to contain it.
Who: Ventura Buena (0-4) at Cabrillo (0-4).
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: TAP TV.
Buena outlook: The Bulldogs have been out-scored by a combined 190-21 this year. Buena averages about 150 yards a game, and QB Owen Medina throws for about 63 of it.
Cabrillo outlook: Like the Bulldogs, the Conquistadores haven't come close in a game yet this year. LB Patrick Durham helps lead the defense. RB Tito Miza has been productive, but he could use more help.
What to look for: This one figures to be competitive as both teams go after their first win. If they are to be the ones who get it, the Conquistadores figure to need to make less mistakes than they've made so far this year. With some key penalties, they never really gave themselves a chance in a 43-0 loss at Pioneer Valley last week.
Who: San Luis Obispo (2-1) at Santa Ynez (2-1).
Where: Santa Ynez High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: ESPN 1280 AM.
San Luis Obispo outlook: The Tigers have already equaled their number of wins from last year. The most consistent part of San Luis Obispo's overall game has been the ground game. RBs Anthony Arroyo and Jeremy Fitzimmons and QB Emilio Corona have all been productive runners. The defense has been porous at times.
Santa Ynez outlook: The Pirates have been consistently good on defense this year. They have not given up more than 17 points in a game, and they already have a shut out. LB Vinny Vaca and DB Cash Transeth help lead the unit. The offense has had injury problems. When he's been healthy Transeth has been Santa Ynez's leading ball-carrier.
Outlook: Both teams are coming off a bye, so it will interesting to see which team looks less rusty, especially early. The San Luis Obispo rushing offense vs. the tough Santa Ynez run defense looks like an intriguing match-up.
Other games: Atascadero (0-3) at Visalia Redwood (0-3), 7 p.m. Broadcast: KJUG 106.7 FM. Morro Bay (0-4) at Calabasas Viewpoint (1-3), 7 p.m., Agoura High School. No radio. Madera Liberty (3-1) at Templeton (1-2), 7 p.m. No radio. Santa Barbara (3-1) at Oxnard Pacifica (3-0), 7 p.m. No radio. San Marcos (0-4) at Oxnard Channel Islands (1-3), 7 p.m. No radio. Bishop Diego (2-2) at Santa Clarita Golden Valley (1-3), 7 p.m., Canyon Country Canyon High School. Eight-man, Central Sierra League: Orcutt Academy (2-1, 0-0) at Lebec Frazier Mountain (1-2), 0-0), 7 p.m. Laton (3-0, 0-0) at Mission Prep (3-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. Non-league: Valley Christian Academy (1-1) at Ojai Villanova Prep (1-1), 7 p.m.