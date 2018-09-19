Who: Dos Pueblos (3-1) at Righetti (4-1).
Where: Warrior Stadium, Righetti High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Dos Pueblos outlook: The Chargers' offense is about as skewed one way as an offense gets. They average nearly 260 yards a game on the ground and less than 45 yards a game through the air. Eric Lopez, a 6-0, 172-pound team captain, leads a productive corps of running backs. The Chargers have scored 98 points and given up 104, Unbeaten Oxnard Pacifica trounced Dos Pueblos 49-0 on Aug. 25.
Righetti outlook: The Warriors won 42-12 at over-matched Soledad last week. Righetti averages just over 300 yards a game rushing, and the Warriors have the best rushing triple threat in the area with Adan Solis, Isaiah Gayfield and Kidasi Nepa. QBs Brandon Giddings and Logan Mortensen continue to be steady. When the defense has had a problem, it has most often been against the pass.
How the game shapes up: The Dos Pueblos defense had a lot of trouble against an offense that is proficient at the running game, Pacifica's, so the Chargers' defense figures to have a lot of trouble against the Warriors. If the Chargers can force the Warriors to throw more than they want to, though, that should bode well for Dos Pueblos.
Who: St. Joseph (4-1) at Lompoc (2-2), 7 p.m.
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KTNK 1410 AM, TAP TV.
St. Joseph outlook: The Knights saddled Bakersfield Centennial with its first loss of the year, 48-28, last week in a battle between CIF Central Section Division I teams. With Devin Guggia running the ball, Chase Artopoeus throwing it to either Trevor Cole or Darien Langley and a solid line, the Knights' offense has been prolific. The St. Joseph defense hasn't always been as dependable.
Lompoc outlook: The Southern Section Braves are coming off a bye week. After being hit pretty hard by graduation, Lompoc is striving to establish its usual identity for success: A strong run game and a sturdy defense. Junior running back/linebacker Leondre Coleman is a team leader.
How the game shapes up: St. Joseph has the momentum, but Lompoc is tough at home. Lompoc owned the series between these teams when the Braves were racking up Los Padres League championships. Now, the teams will meet in an out-of-section game in the last week before area teams begin league play.
Who: Templeton (1-3) at Santa Ynez (2-2).
Where: Santa Ynez High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPRL 1230 AM, KUHL 1440 AM/106.3 FM.
Templeton outlook: The Eagles have scored a fair amount of points, 94, but they've given up a lot more, 166. Templeton has rolled mainly behind the passing of senior QB Jack Trimble. Trimble, who is listed at 6-0, 145, has thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Santa Ynez outlook: The Pirates took a 20-10 loss at home against much improved San Luis Obispo last week. The defense, which OLB Alex Lammers helps lead, has been the best part of Santa Ynez's package. RB Cash Transeth paces the offense. He averages 117 yards rushing a game.
How the game shapes up: The Pirates figure to be able to score a steady flow of points against the Eagles, more than enough to win.
Who: Atascadero (0-4) at Pioneer Valley (1-3).
Where: Pioneer Valley High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KJUG 98.1 FM.
Atascadero outlook: The Greyhounds run the ball quite well. They average 173 yards a game, with Stephen Reyes averaging 83 of those. Problem is, the defense has leaked. The 'Hounds give up 36 points a game.
Pioneer Valley outlook: The Panthers also run the ball well, with QB Jayson Garcia among a corps of effective rushers, which also includes Michael Bourbon and Adrian Garcia. The Panthers' attack is even more unbalanced than the Greyhounds', averaging almost 185 yards a game rushing and less than 60 a game passing. The defense has been inconsistent.
How the game shapes up: This Central Section match-up pits two teams with solid ground games and defenses that have at times less than solid against each other. If either one trails by more than one score late, it will be at a big disadvantage. Neither team seems built for the quick strike through the air.
Other games: Hanford West (0-4) at San Luis Obispo (3-1), 7 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN 1280 AM. Sanger (3-1) at Paso Robles (2-3), 7 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Flamson Middle School, Paso Robles. Broadcast: www.voiceofpasorobles.com. Bishop Diego (3-2) at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's (4-1). Broadcast: None. Eight-man: Central Sierra League: Riverdale Christian (3-0, 1-0) at Orcutt Academy (3-1, 1-0) 7 p.m., Nipomo High School. Fresno Christian (4-0, 2-0) at Mission Prep (4-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. Non-league: La Verne Calvary Baptist (2-1) at Valley Christian Academy (1-2). Bye: Nipomo, Santa Maria, Cabrillo, Morro Bay, San Marcos, Santa Barbara.