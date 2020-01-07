Wednesday's local sports roundup: Scores, stats and information from Tuesdays prep action

Girls Basketball
Lompoc 52, San Marcos 45
The Braves handed the Royals an upset loss in a big Channel League victory Tuesday.
The Royals came into the game with a 14-2 record as the Braves were 5-10.
Kayla Taylor had 22 points to lead the Braves. Mya Mendoza added 11. The Braves jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter and fended off the Royals from there.
Ashley Day led San Marcos with 18 points.
San Luis Obispo 45, Pioneer Valley 41
Chyanna Tell, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, racked up a double-double for the Panthers (10-8, 1-3), who lost a Mountain League game to the Tigers at San Luis Obispo.
Ravynn Anielski scored 11 points and made four steals for Pioneer Valley.
Nipomo 54, St. Joseph 29
Eight Titans scored, and Nipomo (13-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a non-league win at St. Joseph’s Hofschulte Gym.
Grace Gutierrez tossed in 13 points for the Titans. Leah Miller scored 10 points and Kat Anderson had nine.
Boys basketball
Nipomo 55, Orcutt Academy 36
Daren Sosa made four 3’s en route to scoring 18 points, and the Titans beat the Spartans in an Ocean League game at Nipomo.
Elijah Stephenson scored 14 points for Orcutt Academy.
Templeton 81, Santa Maria 80
Daisean Leekins popped in 33 points for Santa Maria, but the Eagles (3-0 Ocean League) edged the Saints (8-10, 0-2) in a league game at Templeton.
Rolando Pina scored 13 points and snared eight rebounds for Santa Maria. Jon Garcilazo scored 10 points.
Girls soccer
Nipomo 4, Mission Prep 0
Emily Graciliano scored once in each half and the Titans (9-6-2, 5-0) stayed perfect in Ocean League play with a win at Mission Prep.
Helayna Arreola tallied in the first half and Karina Perez scored in the second for the Titans.
Templeton 2, Pioneer Valley 0
The Panthers took a road loss in this Ocean League game at Templeton.
Righetti 5, Arroyo Grande 1
The Warriors (3-6-1, 1-1) earned a Mountain League win over the Eagles (4-6-0, 1-1) at Arroyo Grande.
Orcutt Academy 0, Santa Maria 0 (4-2 OA, penalty kicks)
The Spartans (11-4-1, 3-1) beat the Saints (2-10-2, 1-2) on penalty kicks in an Ocean League game.
Paso Robles 3, St. Joseph 0
The Bearcats notched a Mountain League win over the Knights at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.
Boys Soccer
Pioneer Valley 5, Righetti 0
The Pioneer Valley Panthers rolled to a Mountain League boys soccer victory at Righetti High. The shutout evened their league record at 1-1.
Edson Guerrero scored twice for the Panthers and single goals were scored by Jesse Morales, Jose Fuentes and Julian Rodriguez.
Pioneer Valley next plays Friday at Paso Robles while Righetti hosts Santa Maria the same day.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 1, Dos Pueblos 0
The Pirate defense was the star of the game, stifling every Dos Pueblos Chargers attack while posing a shutout in the teams’ Channel League opener.
“It was a fun game but it was a battle,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rob Cantrell in a telephone interview after the game.
“(Defenders) Olivia Torres and Katelyn Rennie both played out of their minds, absolutely fantastic defense tonight,” said Cantrell.
The defense was so strong that Pirates’ goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second half) each only had to make one save in posting the combined shutout.
The game was scoreless until the 73rd minute when Jazz Feeley scored on a free kick from 37-yards out.
Both teams are back in Channel League action on Thursday when Cabrillo visits Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez (7-2-1, 1-0 Channel) faces Santa Barbara at San Marcos High.
Boys Basketball
Santa Barbara 58, Santa Ynez 23
The Santa Ynez Pirates lost their Channel League opener to the Santa Barbara Dons in a game played at Santa Ynez High.
“The boys played really well in the first half. We were down 11-8 after the first quarter and were tied 14-all with about five minutes to go in the half,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “But Tyler (Rasmussen) got into foul trouble and we had to go with a much smaller lineup and we were overmatched by their height after that.”
Santa Barbara went on an 1802 third quarter run to put the game out of reach.
“Santa Barbara is very good. They have the two reigning league MVPs back for their senior years,” said Vazquez. “We’ll just have to re-group and go back at it Friday night at Dos Pueblos.”
Coast Union 56, Valley Christian Academy 42
The Valley Christian Academy Lions dropped a Coast Valley League decision at Camrbia’s Coast Union.
Gavin Edick and Sean Swain each scored 17 points to lead the Lions.
“We knew it would be a challenge and we did some things that we can build off of,” said VCA head coach Christopher Maples in a telephone interview after the game. “We’re definitely improving.”
VCA (4-6, 2-2 CVL) is home for its next game Friday against Shandon.
Girls Basketball
Coast Union 43, Valley Christian Academy 32
The Valley Christian Academy Lions dropped a Coast Valley League game at Cambria’s Coast Union Broncos.
Grace Cose scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Lions (5-6, 2-2- CVL).
Only four girls scored for VCA with Lindsay Mikkelson and Miley DeBernardi each scoring six and Jenna Mason two.
The Lions led 8-7 after the first quarter and were tied 20-20 at the half.
“We were outscored 13-2 in the third quarter and that was the ballgame,” said VCA head coach Randy Stanford in a telephone interview after the game. “Now we just have to regroup and get ready for Shandon on Friday.”
Friday’s game is at VCA.