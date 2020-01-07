Wednesday's local sports roundup: Scores, stats and information from Tuesdays prep action

The defense was so strong that Pirates’ goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second half) each only had to make one save in posting the combined shutout.

The game was scoreless until the 73rd minute when Jazz Feeley scored on a free kick from 37-yards out.

Both teams are back in Channel League action on Thursday when Cabrillo visits Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez (7-2-1, 1-0 Channel) faces Santa Barbara at San Marcos High.

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara 58, Santa Ynez 23

The Santa Ynez Pirates lost their Channel League opener to the Santa Barbara Dons in a game played at Santa Ynez High.

“The boys played really well in the first half. We were down 11-8 after the first quarter and were tied 14-all with about five minutes to go in the half,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “But Tyler (Rasmussen) got into foul trouble and we had to go with a much smaller lineup and we were overmatched by their height after that.”

Santa Barbara went on an 1802 third quarter run to put the game out of reach.