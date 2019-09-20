The Warriors rolled past Soledad 42-0, improving to 5-0 on the year.
Righetti's starters didn't play in the second half Friday night against Soledad. The half was played with a running clock as the Warriors led 35-0 at the break.
"The best part is that every player on my team has played these last three games," said second-year Righetti coach Tony Payne. "Everybody is getting on film, everybody is taking advantage of their opportunities. Every kid on my team busts their butts and works so hard during the offseason, they don't ask for much. But I want to get them on the field and our '1s' want to get the '2s' and '3s' on the field as well.
Though the Warriors are 5-0, Payne knows the tougher slate of the schedule lies ahead, with Mountain League play looming.
"We haven't achieved any of the goals we set before the season and we've got to stay hungry," Payne said. "We've got to stay hungry."
The Warriors play at Dos Pueblos Friday in their next game. They will then have then host Lancaster Paraclete on Oct. 4 before having their bye and beginning Mountain League play with what is looking like a huge showdown against Arroyo Grande, at Righetti High on Oct. 18.
The Righetti defense was nearly flawless Friday. Robert Carrancho intercepted a pass and broke up two others. Linebackers Jordan Fields, Ryan Boivin and Joseph Cardenas cleaned up any ball-carriers in the open field. Defensive linemen Ethan Porcho, John McCormack, Ethan Davenport and Matt Simms applied tons of pressure to Soledad quarterback Damian Mejia.
"It feels good because we all did our jobs," said Fields, the captain and playcaller of the Righetti defense. "We all ran to the ball...I think we can be better, we just have to finish our details and I think we'll be good. Run to the ball."
Junior running back Kidasi Nepa scored the first touchdown for the Warriors, breaking off an 85-yard run on third-and-nine on Righetti's first possession. Nepa's run was boosted by a jarring downfield block from pulling guard Jake MacKinnon.
Nepa then scored on a 30-yard run on a play that looked like a mirror image of the first scoring play. Nepa had two carries for 115 yards at one point.
Chase Reynoso then found paydirt, taking a short screen pass 30 yards to give Righetti a 21-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Nepa started the second quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run, Reynoso caught another touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Mortensen and the Warriors were well on their way to another rout.
Backup quarterback Joaquin Cuevas set up the lone scoring play of the second half, breaking a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Adrian Ruffino capped the drive on the next play with a nine-yard touchdown run.
Diego Macias knocked all six point-after tries through the uprights a week after making nine PATs and a field goal in the 66-6 win over Centennial, which beat St. Joseph 10-8 on Friday night in Bakersfield.
