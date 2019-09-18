With a 12-9 win over crosstown rival Santa Maria Wednesday, the Pioneer Valley boys water polo team squared its Ocean League record at 2-2.
Before the 2019 campaign began, second-year Panthers coach Ryan Hill said, “Pioneer Valley hadn’t won (a league game) in three years.”
Hill spoke after the Panthers, 6-13 overall, beat the Saints (5-11, 1-2) in a competitive game at Santa Maria’s Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
Pioneer Valely edged Santa Maria 12-9 in an Ocean League boys water polo game on Wednesday at the Karl Bell Aquatic Center at Santa Maria High.
“This was a super competitive high school water polo game,” said Hill.
“I was proud to be part of it.”
Pioneer Valley’s coach said, “Santa Maria played a very good game. They’re well-coached, they play hard and their players are fair. This was an exciting game for the spectators.”
Alex Velasquez tossed in six goals for the Panthers, including four of his team’s first-half goals. The Panthers led 7-4 at halftime.
Nate Andrade pulled the Saints within 9-8 with a goal at the 2:26 mark of the third quarter.
Santa Maria had a chance to tie when the Panthers turned the ball over on the next possession. Pioneer Valley’s Angel Aguilar picked off a pass, Velasquez scored on a power play and the Saints had no more chances to knot the score.
Velasquez scored again, with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, to give Pioneer Valley a three-goal cushion again, 11-8.
“We were able to get within a goal then we couldn’t convert,” said second-year Santa Maria coach Dylan Takanishi.
Later, “We gave up a couple of easy goals.”
There were just two goals in the fourth quarter, by Adrian Eisner for Pioneer Valley and by Andrade for Santa Maria.
Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Liam Hess helped the Panthers keep the Saints to a lone fourth-quarter goal.
Eisner popped in four goals for the Panthers. Larry Daniel and Jaime Alvarado scored a goal apiece.
Andrade, the Saints’ season scoring leader, scored five times Wednesday. Justin Gutierrez tallied twice for Santa Maria. Brayan Nunez and Julián Sepulveda both scored once.
“My guys never gave up,” said Takanishi. “They were competitive the whole time.”
Both teams will play in a Central Valley tournament Friday and Saturday. Pioneer Valley will face Woodlake at 5 p.m. Friday and Visalia Mt. Whitney at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Fresno Sunnyside Tournament.
Santa Maria will face Visalia El Diamanté at 10 a.m. Friday in the Visalia Golden West Tournament.
Santa Maria girls 9, Pioneer Valley 1
The Saints moved to 3–10, 1-2 with a win over the winless Panthers in the second half of this boys-girls Ocean League water polo doubleheader at Santa Maria.
Besides playing a strong defensive game, Genesis Pacheco popped in three goals for the Saints. Madilyn Arguijo and Marianna Tello both tallied twice.
Victoria Noriega and Sandra Vasquez scored a goal apiece for the Saints, and Santa Maria goalkeeper Diana Gomez played a solid game. Pioneer Valley’s Anahi Chavez broke up the Saints’ shutout when she fired a strike that went off Gomez’s hand and into the net late in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to get in a lot of players who don’t get a ton of playing time, and they were able to try and learn new things,” said Santa Maria coach Josh Troeger.
“They delivered, too.”