Santa Barbara's boys water polo team pulled a six-goal reversal on Righetti Thursday.
After seeing the Warriors take a 12-9 win in their own tournament Saturday, the Dons, with a dominating defense, beat the Warriors 10-7 in an out-of-section game at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
CIF Southern Section member Santa Barbara is 5-4. Central Section member Righetti is 6-6.
"We had them a little more spread out when we played them down there," Righetti co-coach Kyle Shaffer said after the Dons evened the score with the Warriors on Thursday.
"They shut us down on the inside. We couldn't run much there. We threw some balls away, and they did a good job getting some steals."
Three plays helped turn the game the Dons' way.
The Dons, down 3-2, were down to five seconds left on the shot clock on a possession late in the first quarter when one of the Warriors was ejected. That gave Santa Barbara a power play, and Julian Bacon converted for the Dons to tie the game.
Santa Barbara broke a 6-6 tie with two goals in the last 40 seconds of the third quarter.
Righetti goalkeeper Tanner Scott usually picked the right times to come out of the goal area, but, at the 40 second mark of the third, he came out a bit too late. Bacon got the ball first and whipped the ball past Scott to put the Dons ahead for good at 7-6.
Chase Raisin beat the Righetti defense for a score with 32 seconds left in the third. The Dons nearly caught the Warriors napping with four seconds left in the period, but a shot went wide left.
"Our defense was good overall, but we didn't communicate well at times," said Shaffer.
"We had some breakdowns (at those three critical times), and that was the difference in the game."
Simon Goldin scored on a power play at the 5:43 mark of the first quarter. He scored again from outside the two-meter area 39 seconds later to give Righetti a 2-0 lead.
The rest of the game was mostly an exercise in frustration for the Righetti offense.
The Warriors kept trying to get the ball into the two-meter area, and the Dons kept turning them away.
Santa Barbara repeatedly shut off Righetti's dangerous counter attack. Trey Watkins helped lead a generally effective Righetti defense, but the Dons scored four times on power plays and Bacon, mainly from the two-meter area, tallied four times himself.
All that was more than enough for the Dons in this match-up between two of the best high school water polo teams on the Central Coast.
Raisin and Dylan Fogg scored two goals each for Santa Barbara. Goldin, Watkins and Layne Porter all scored twice for Righetti.
Watkins flicked in a quick backhand shot at the 6:37 mark off the fourth quarter, but the Warriors couldn't sustain the momentum.
Shaffer contested some calls and a Righetti fan was ejected in the first half after a referee decided he'd heard more than enough from the spectator.
First-year Mountain League play for the Warriors has gone the way most of their defacto PAC 7 League competition (then-PAC 8 League member Mission Prep hasn't fielded a boys water polo team) went. No one has pushed them much in league play.
Righetti will try to extend its Mountain League record to 4-0 when it hosts Atascadero at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Morro Bay 9, Santa Maria 0
The Pirates blanked the Saints in an Ocean League match at Morro Bay.
All of the Pirates won in straight sets. Sierra Redman and Ellena Kenschilli won singles matches then combined for a doubles win. Bria Kula and Whitney Good did the same.
Nipomo 5, Templeton 4
Morgan Mirau and Alex Tippitt won the last set of the day, a doubles one, as Nipomo moved to 4-0 in the Ocean League with a tight win at Templeton.
Sarah Hickenbottom and Taylor Kaiser both won a singles match for Nipomo. Then they teamed for a doubles win. Sadie Krier earned a singles point for the Titans.
Arroyo Grande 9, Righetti 0
Emma Mostajo and Julia Pitrowski (singles, and the doubles tandem of Natalie Porter and Mackenzie Poole all won third set tiebreaks to help the Eagles (14-2, 7-0) win a Mountain League match at Rigehtti.
Mostajo won 3-6, 6-3 (10-2), Pitrowski won 6-1, 4-6 (10-4), and Porter and Poole won 8-7 (3).
Santa Ynez 17, Ojai Nordhoff 1
Claire Collison swept her sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Pirates (9-3) rolled to their second non-league win at home in two days.
Lauren Thorburn swept 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 for Santa Ynez at No. 3. Santa Ynez doubles tandems Tristan Bunderson and Ella Quinney, Clara Newton and Mckenna Olsen, and Alana Henkins and Sophia Curti all swept three doubles sets.
Bunderson and Quinney lost just one game.
Alexa Yacoub and Lexi Hemming each won a singles set for Santa Ynez. Veronica Palmer earned a singles win for the Rangers.
Girls golf
Atascadero 243, Righetti 265
Righetti's Claire Alford was the medalist with a 40, but the Greyhounds beat the Warriors (1-1) in a nine-hole, par 35 non-league match at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero.
Abbey Hurst led the Greyounds with a 46. Atascadero won the match because of better team grouping. The Greyhounds' scores ranged from Hurst's 46 to a 54.
Kayla Minetti (52), Ella Fernandez (53), Cambria Flaa (58) and Cassidy Claborn (62) followed Alford for the Warriors.
Santa Barbara 237, Santa Ynez 243
Santa Ynez shot its lowest team score this season, but medalist Melia Haller led the Dons past the Pirates in a nine-hole Channel League match at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Haller shot a 41.
Gracie Church led the Pirates with a 44. Teammates following were Erinn Callaghan (46), Marina Vengel (48), Olivia Cortopassi (51) and Caelyn Linane (54).
Pioneer Valley 275, Santa Maria 287 (Tuesday)
The Panthers (2-3, 1-0) defeated the Saints in a nine-hole match at Santa Maria Country Club in Pioneer Valley's Ocean League opener.
Julia Vargas and Brianna Villalobos of Pioneer Valley, along with Marlen Reyes of Santa Maria, were the tri-medalists. They each shot a 53.
Panthers following Vargas and Villalobos were Aneisia Dollinger (56), Ashley Gutierrez (56) and Alexia Rivas (57).
Maritza Reyes (57), Briana Nunez (58), Kailani Balderama (58) and Anahy Torres (63) followed Marlen Reyes for the Saints.
Girls volleyball
Mission Prep 3, Righetti 2
The Warriors (5-3, 1-3) dropped their third straight Mountain League match as the Royals won 19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 12-25, 16-14 at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Jessica Powell led Righetti with 15 kills and 10 digs. Kyra Allen had 14 kills and an ace, Jenna Wuethrich amassed 14 kills, and Mackenzie Kestler racked up five kills and an ace.