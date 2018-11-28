Some area high school seniors have made a bit of athletic history.
They are MVPs of their respective sports in the inaugural CIF Central Section Mountain League.
Area athletic programs in those leagues comprise some of the majority that moved to the Central Section from the Southern Section earlier this year.
All-Mountain League lists in boys water polo, girls water polo and girls volleyball were revealed Wednesday. Here is a rundown of the All-Mountain League teams.
Boys water polo
Layne Porter helped lift the Righetti boys water polo team to another league championship, this time the 2018 Mountain League title, and a berth in the Central Section Division I championship game with his play at both ends of the pool.
He is the Mountain League Boys Water Polo MVP. No. 3 Righetti upset second-seeded Clovis North in the semifinals before losing 14-5 to top-ranked Clovis Buchanan in the championship game.
Righetti landed three players, all seniors, on the inaugural All-Mountain League First Team. Those players are Jaden Green, Ryan Lucas and Trey Watkins.
Arroyo Grande senior Andrea Lo Russo and junior Shane Hoover are on the First Team. So are San Luis Obispo seniors Mark Erbstoesser and Jake Vormbaum, and Atascadero junior Noah Meade.
The Second Team consists of Brody Joy, Lucian Covarrubias and Eron Ray of Arroyo Grande; Simon Goldin and Tanner Scott of Righetti; Kiran Heidler and Jordan Troy of San Luis Obispo; Wyatt Marshall of Atascadero; and Zane Warren of Paso Robles.
All except Ray and Warren are seniors. Those two are juniors.
Juniors Kai Karamitsos of Righetti and Major McConal of Arroyo Grande earned honorable mention.
Girls water polo
Sam Vitt helped Arroyo Grande to another dominant league run, this time through the inaugural Mountain League, and the senior is the Mountain League Girls Water Polo MVP.
Second-seeded Clovis North edged the top-ranked Eagles 6-5 in the Central Section Division 1 title game.
Three of Vitt's teammates, seniors Caitie Sandberg, Samantha Hazel and Hannah Blum, landed spots on the All-League First Team. So did a trio of players from runner-up Righetti, seniors Intio Lillo and Hailey Wilson, and junior Ella Hood.
Righetti won its first Central Section playoff game, 13-1 over Hanford in the first round. Arroyo Grande defeated the Warriors 7-2 in the quarterfinals.
Paso Robles junior Tatiana Smeltzer and senior Aubrey Pasky both earned a First Team slot.
Arroyo Grande seniors Sara Stipanov, and Haley and Abby Bartenetti all earned spots on the Second Team. So did Righetti junior Quinn McGinty and senior Madison Gamble; Paso Robles junior Halle Nash and senior Mackenzie Raymond, and Atascadero junior Mina Nogi.
Arroyo Grande junior Haley Ayers and Righetti senior Madeline Ordonez earned honorable mention.
Girls volleyball
San Luis Obispo senior libero Molly Eppright had a stat line this season that included 82 aces, 540 digs and just 48 errors in 831 serve receive chances.
She is the inaugural Mountain League Girls Volleyball MVP.
Outside hitter Maddie Honeycut helped lift Arroyo Grande to the league championship. She is on the All-Mountain League First Team.
So are fellow outside hitters Jenna Kelly of Templeton, Jessica Powell of Righetti, MacKenzie Wright of Atascadero and Aryanna Ferdinandi of Mission Prep.
Outside hitter/middle Laura Reeves of Templeton and middle Aneeka Moersdorf of San Luis Obispo are also on the First Team. All of the First Team members are seniors.
The Second Team consists of outside hitters Phoebe Corgait of Paso Robles, Cheyanne Rice of Templeton, Kayla Kraft of San Luis Obispo and Mackena Wolfe of Arroyo Grande; setter Ella Hartford of Arroyo Grande; libero Jahnine Ricafrente of Righetti; and middle Olivia Goodwin of Mission Prep.
Corgait, Ricafrente, Goodwin and Kraft are juniors. Hartford and Wolfe are sophomores. Rice is a senior.
Arroyo Grande junior Taylor McGuish and Righetti senior Jenna Wuethrich earned honorable mention.