A small area of high pressure hung over the Santa Ynez High School pool Wednesday afternoon.
But the morning rains cleared, although the weather remained cool and overcast, and it was smooth sailing as the Santa Ynez Pirates girls water polo team hosted Ventura’s Buena High Bulldogs.
The high pressure came from the Pirates themselves who swam to a 15-2 non-league victory, improving their record to 4-0.
“It was unexpected but nice,” Santa Ynez coach Lisa Boyer said of the result. “Everybody played and everyone contributed; whether it was with assists, steals or getting positive force outs (opposing player exclusions). We got a lot of positive kick outs, mainly from Kylie Luke (who drew four) and Taye Luke (who drew two).”
In addition to drawing the exclusions, the Pirates’ defense was smothering, pressuring the Bulldogs throughout and forcing four Buena shot clock violations.
“Ally (Alderete) and Taye really stood out on defense,” said Boyer. “The girls got a lot of steals (a total of 16) and pressed them pretty well. It made it hard for their offense to come alive.”
“I thought my girls played really well on defense,” said Buena coach Thomas Favero. “And they had their looks on offense. It was our first time playing in a shallow-end pool and I think that was a little bit intimidating for them.”
The Cabrillo High offense didn't have much trouble scoring against the Oxnard defense on Wednesday.
The Cabrillo defense, on the other hand, had quite a time trying to slow down the Oxnard offense.
Six Pirates scored, led by Taye Luke with six goals.
Alderete tossed in four, Hannah Allen two and Kylie Luke, Lily Mazza and Shea Ackert added one goal apiece.
In goal, Peyton Pratt had eight blocked shots, shutting out the Bulldogs until early in the fourth quarter.
Buena’s Emmie Johnston broke up the shutout, which at the time was 13-0, with a goal one minute into the fourth quarter.
Jessica Garcia added the Bulldogs’ other goal midway through the fourth.
“Despite the score, I think our goal keeper, Katie Crane, played really well,” said Favero. “In the field, Violet Delgado in hole set had a good game. Emmie, Jessica and Ella Maul Latham were all key contributors today.”
Buena had several additional scoring opportunities but five shots were either high or wide and three were blocked in front of the goal by Santa Ynez field players.
Buena’s Crane had six blocks.
After trading shots early, Taye Luke got open two meters in front of the net and fired in Santa Ynez’s first goal with 5:03 left in the first quarter.
One minute later, Ackert scored the Pirates’ second goal, also a two-meter blast.
Between the 2:45 mark and the 51 second mark, Alderete scored on a backhand skip shot from directly in front of the Buena keeper, and then Ackert followed by Alderete scored to put Santa Ynez up 5-0.
The Pirates matched that total in the second quarter on goals by Allen, Alderete and three from Taye Luke to give Santa Ynez a 10-0 halftime lead.
Kylie Luke scored early in the third quarter and Alderete scored twice late to put the Pirates up 13-0 heading into the final 7-minute quarter.
Buena then scored its two goals in the fourth before Santa Ynez’s Kylie Luke and Allen finished off the scoring for the afternoon.
“Our program is growing and we’re going through some growing pains,” said Favero. “We’ve got a lot of kids from a strong youth program coming in over the next few years. This team has had a lot of coaching turnover over the last several years and I’m hoping to bring consistency and positive motivation to the program.”
These two teams could meet again as early as this weekend.
Both are playing in the Newbury Park Mistletoe Tournament on Friday and Saturday and a re-match could be on the horizon.