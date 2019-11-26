The Santa Ynez Pirates (3-0) girls water polo team beat Ventura’s Foothill Tech Dragons for the second time this season, swimming to a 12-6 victory Thursday at the Ventura Aquatic Center.
The Pirates previously topped the Dragons 15-9 last Monday and followed that up with a 17-1 win over Lompoc on Tuesday. The first two games were at the Santa Ynez High pool.
In Thursday’s win, Ally Alderete scored seven goals and swan away with four steals, Taye Luke had three goals and two assists and Kylie Luke had two goals, two assists and blocked two shots in the field.
Goal Keeper Peyton Pratt blocked 10 shots, made three steals and had two assists.
Nipomo 67, Santa Ynez 52
The Nipomo Titans topped the Santa Ynez Pirates in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, at Nipomo High in both teams' season opener.
Warren Zhang led Santa Ynez with 18 points and Nate Rogers added 10.
The Pirates' Ryan Devitt and Siggy Porter each scored seven points.
CIF-SS cross country
Midland's boys cross country team has qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Finals after winning its heat at the preliminaries with a perfect score of 15 points last week.
The Los Olivos-based Oaks competed at the finals Saturday and go after a first-ever berth at the CIF State Meet.
Saturday's results were not available at press time.
Women's soccer
Saddleback 3, Hancock 0
The No. 15 Gauchos (12-5-4) blanked the No. 18 Bulldogs (8-9-6) in the play-in round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCAA) regional at The Great Soccer Fields in Irvine last Thursday.
Hancock goalkeeper Brooke Stewart made five saves. Maliyah Medley racked up a goal and an assist for the Mission Viejo-based Gauchos. Paige Vitolo and Alyssa Stapinski both tallied once.
The playoff berth was the first for a Hancock College women's soccer squad.
Women's basketball
Hancock 71, Los Angeles Southwest 49
The Bulldogs (3-3) evened their record with a second straight non-conference win on the road last Wednesday.
Jayci Bayne, with a game high 22 points, and 10 rebounds, led Hancock with a double-double. Alijah Paquet scored 18 points for Hancock, and reserve Aryana Gonzalez had 12. Milan McCoy notched eight assists.
Mercedes Ofoegbu hauled down a game high 18 rebounds for L.A. Southwest. She also scored 20 points. Karessa Fields had a team high 21 points for the Cougars.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Lompoc youth basketball coach
Lompoc Recreation is in need of one coach in its third-and-fourth grade boys division, and two coaches for its fifth-and-sixth grade boys division.
Call the Lompoc Recreation office at 805-875-8100 if you are interested in coaching.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.