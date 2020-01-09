Santa Ynez holds Mary Rhodes in check, beat Cabrillo 13-8 in girls water polo

Taye Luke did the most damage for the Pirates, scoring seven goals. Her sister Kylie Luke, Ally Alderete and Hannah Allen each scored twice.

In goal, the Pirates’ Peyton Pratt had 15 saves and the Conqs’ Sara Colgan turned aside eight shots.

“Peyton was blocking really well today,” said Boyer. “They did get some goals on her but I was really happy with the way she played.”

Taye Luke put the Pirates on top early, scoring four of Santa Ynez’s five first-quarter goals.

Luke fired a 2-meter shot into the corner of the net, off to Colgan’s lower left side, 52 seconds into the match.

She scored on an identical shot 40 seconds later.

Rhodes was fouled and scored on her penalty shot to put the Conqs on the scoreboard at the 5:21 mark.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Luke and Alderete each scored from 2-meters to put the Pirates up 4-1 with 2:53 left in the quarter.

Despite being surrounded by Pirates, Rhodes broke through for a shot into the lower left corner 15 seconds later to cut the lead to 4-2 but Luke, with time winding down, Luke put in her fourth goal on another 2-meter shot into the left corner with just five seconds left in the first.