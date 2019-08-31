The Santa Ynez Pirates boys water polo team improved their record to 8-1, winning four games and the tournament title Friday and Saturday at the Santa Maria Tournament and Santa Maria High's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Pirates opened the tournament Friday with a 13-5 victory over Sanger and then followed that up with a 1705 win over Lompoc.
Santa Ynez faced two of its Channel League opponents Saturday, defeating Lompoc 20-1 in the semifinals and Cabrillo 15-5 in the championship game.
Santa Ynez High School's boys water polo team poses for a photo after winning the Championship of the Santa Maria Tournament Saturday at Santa Maria High's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
In the finals, Clayton Davidson led the Pirates with six goals and Henry Allen added five.
Tristan Linder had seven saves in goal.
"It was a good weekend for the team," said Santa Ynez head coach Jake Kalkowski. "The boys came together, everybody contributed and have made it a great start to the season."
Santa Ynez is off until Thursday, Sept. 12, when the Pirates visit the Atascadero Greyhounds.