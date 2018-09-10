Santa Ynez rolled past Nipomo in a non-league game at Nipomo High School.
Keller Haws led the way, scoring 11 goals on 15 shots and making eight steals on defense.
Jacob Thielst added three goals and five steals as the Santa Ynez defense made it difficult for Nipomo to get many shots on goal.
Jaeger Purdom also added three goals and three steals.
Guy Smith III scored twice and Jake Healy, Tristan Linder and Drake Clarke each added one goal.
Clarke was the Santa Ynez goal keeper in the first half, giving up three goals while making five saves before switching places with Linder.
Linder gave up the other two goals while making two saves.