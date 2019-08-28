The Santa Maria Saints had to navigate some rough waters in an unusual Ocean League water polo doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Santa Maria’s Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Saints dropped both games — the first, an 18-7 loss for the boys team in a match against the Paso Robles Bearcats followed by a 13-1 defeat for the girls against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
Boys
The Saints kept the score close through the first quarter, trailing 5-2 at the end of the quarter before the Bearcats pulled away.
The Bearcats pressed the attack from the outset.
After Lowry Reilly’s shot went off the crossbar just seconds into the first quarter, Scott Sebastian grabbed the rebound and passed to Jasen Line who fired a point-blank shot past Santa Maria goal keeper Luis Guerrero at the 6:11 mark for the game’s opening score.
A minute later, after Guerrero blocked Line’s shot, Tre Eade grabbed the rebound and put the ball into the net at 5:06 for a 2-0 lead.
Line took a pass from Eade and scored a minute later to put the Bearcats up 3-0.
The Saints got on the board at 2:08 when Angel Gonzalez passed to Julien Sepulveda who quickly found an open Drew Kringel at the 2-meter spot. Kringel, on the Saint’s first shot of the game, beat Paso Robles keeper Warren Zane to pull the Saints within two at 3-1.
At 1:26, Nate Andrade took a long shot from about 10 meters out that sailed over Zane’s outstretched arms and the Saints were gaining momentum, down one goal at 3-2.
“Nate took a lot of shots, he played well,” said Santa Maria coach Dylan Takanishi. “He’s one of our team leaders and it showed today.”
But Wayne Millsap and Eade scored in the final minute of the quarter and the Bearcats were beginning to roll.
The Bearcats scored four more times in the second quarter before Andrade and Raymond Rodriguez scored late in the half, but the Saints now trailed 9-4 at intermission.
Paso Robles scored five third-quarter goals before Santa Maria’s Bryan Nunez stopped the run.
After two more Bearcat goals to close out the third quarter with a 16-5 lead, Paso Robles began to drain the clock.
Andrade scored on back-to-back shots at 1:59 and 1:06 of the fourth quarter but Paso Robles answered with two goals in the final minute to close out the victory.
Andrade led the Saints with four goals. Kringel, Rodriguez and Nunez had one apiece.
Eade led Paso Robles with seven goals, Line had four and Zach Summers three.
Paso’s Zane had eight saves.
“It was a good game. I think both teams played well,” said Paso Robles head coach Colin Moore. “Last year we beat Santa Maria 16-2 so I was not happy with the number if goals we gave up today. We need to do a better job of dropping back, getting in our defense. That’s something we’ll be working on.”
“I thought we played well, played aggressively. We took a lot of shots but not enough of them went in,” said Takanishi. “I think our defense played well but the boys got tired in the second half and Paso Robles was able to take advantage of that.”
Paso Robles heads to the Fresno Varsity Tournament over the weekend.
Santa Maria (0-4) is home on Friday and Saturday, hosting its Santa Maria Tournament.
Girls
The teams went back and forth for most of the first quarter before anyone was able to score.
Santa Maria goalkeeper Diana Gomez block four San Luis Obispo shots and SLO keeper Delany Jones blocked two as defense prevailed early.
With 2:46 remaining in the first quarter, the Saints' Marissa Vasquez rifled a shot into the net from about 10-meters out to give Santa Maria a 1-0 lead.
“We made a mistake and it cost us that first goal,” said San Luis Obispo coach Carly Jackson-Clark. “We were able to re-group, score that first goal on a 6-on-5 situation and just kept the pressure on.”
Unfortunately for the Saints, Jones and the Tigers shut down the Saints the rest of the way.
A long pass found Liberty Massman wide open in front of the Santa Maria goal and she fired in the first of her four goals with 1:34 left in the opening quarter.
It took Massman just 12-seconds into the second quarter to break the 1-1 tie with what turned out to be the game-winner, a shot from 5-meters out directly in front of the goal. Meili Laiho scored at the 5:04 mark from the same spot, Cameron Kay took a pass from Massman at that same 5-meter spot to put SLO up 4-1 at 4:26.
Vivian Swensin and Massman each scored to close out the half with San Luis Obispo cruising to a 6-1 lead.
“The game sort of got out of control — it happens,” said Santa Maria coach Josh Troeger. “We played a really strong first quarter. We could have won that quarter. But San Luis Obispo has some very strong swimmers. They were well prepared. They are definitely not the same team we played last year.”
The Tigers added three more goals in the third quarter and four in the fourth to wrap up their first win of the season.
“We typically have a slow start to the season but the girls worked hard all winter and summer — they put in some major work. Liberty Massman scored most of our goals, she showed true leadership out there as did Olivia Boyne, Erin Denny, Vivian Swensin and our goalie Delany Jones.”
“I think the girls got tired at the end but ultimately it was the little things that cost us the game but little breakdowns cost us 10 goals and the game," said Troeger. "I’m still proud of the girls. They didn’t give up and you can’t ask for more than that.”
San Luis Obispo next hosts Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.
Santa Maria is off until it plays at the Exeter Tournament on Friday, Sept. 6.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 8, Nipomo 1
The Pirates cruised to a win over the Titans playing in a Central Section format match.
For Santa Ynez, Claire Collison won 6-0, 6-2 against her Nipomo opponent. Sophia Curti won 6-0, 6-0; Alexa Yacoub 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Curti won 6-0, 6-0; Alana Hinkens won 6-0, 6-0 and Ella Christianson won 6-0, 6-0.
Clara Newton and Camilla Curti lost 4-8 to Nipomo's doubles team and Emmy Withrow and Alana Hinkens won 8-0. Claire Collison and Alexa Yacoub won 8-1.