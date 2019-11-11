Brayan Nunez has been a catcher in baseball since his Little League days.
He does not have as much experience when it comes to water polo.
"I didn't play any water polo before high school," the Santa Maria junior said. "I play water polo mainly to get in shape for baseball. Playing water polo really helps develop the arm muscles."
Nunez said playing water polo also helps build his durability for the physical demands of being a catcher.
The way this one was going, it figured that whoever had the ball last would win the football game. It did not go down that way.
"Playing water polo definitely gives me bigger shoulders," said Nunez, who throws right-handed and bats left. "It's good cardio for me. When I get tired, playing water polo helps build my stamina." '
Nunez has some solid varsity baseball credentials. He hit .316 as a sophomore last year. The Saints went 12-15, but they did topple overall top seed Reedley Immanuel, 3-0, in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Playoffs.
Besides the recently completed season being his first full one on varsity with the water polo team, this year is Nunez's first in the physically demanding hole set position on offense.
Second-year Santa Maria water polo coach Dylan Takanishi said Nunez's prototypically sturdy catcher's build helps him when it comes to water polo.
"He's a big kid," said Takanishi. "He's muscular. He's going to body you up, play you tough."
Takanishi noticed Nunez's arm strength immediately. "Oh yeah. You can tell he has a strong arm."
You have free articles remaining.
During an Ocean League game against Pioneer Valley this past season, Panthers two-meter defender Angel Aguilar marked Nunez tightly. Nunez's strong arm was on display in the second half, though. He worked himself free and popped in a goal.
Nunez and his coach said Nunez is working through a period of adjustment when it comes to water polo.
After battling top seed San Joaquin Memorial’s block for so long in this championship match, the Righetti volleyball team couldn’t deal with it at the most critical time.
"He was brought up to the varsity in the second half of last year, so he's had to adjust to playing a full season of varsity, with the faster, bigger players and faster tempo," said Takanishi.
"This was his first season at the two-meter position. He's done a good job. Nate Andrade is our leading scorer, and Brayan sets things up."
Nunez said, 'This is my first year playing full time varsity (water polo), so, yeah, it's been an adjustment. I'm getting used to the bigger skill level and faster tempo."
Catcher is the most physically demanding in baseball. Still, Nunez acknowledged, that didn't really prepare him for the rigors of water polo, particularly the physicality of the two-meter position, where the level of physical mayhem can be breathtaking.
"Catching, with all the crouching, is demanding, but that didn't really get me ready for water polo," said Nunez. "Water polo's a brutal sport. I've had to get used to the tough, physical guys guarding me in the two-meter position."
Nunez was one of nine sophomores on Santa Maria's baseball squad last year. The Saints lost six seniors to graduation that year.
"We're going to be young this year, but we have a lot of guys who were sophomores last year who will be ready to step up as juniors," said Nunez.
Nunez, with some added base strength from another season of water polo, figures to be one of them.